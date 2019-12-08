भारतीय एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन का पाकिस्तानी एथलीट की तारीफ में ट्वीट, लोग बोले- खेल मिटा सकता है नफरत

Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record)



Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification.



Photo- @Neeraj_chopra1 & Arshad at 2018AG pic.twitter.com/tHzB9McY94