शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Pakistan Athlete Nadeem Qualifies for tokyo and is Congratulated by Athletics Federation of India

भारतीय एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन का पाकिस्तानी एथलीट की तारीफ में ट्वीट, लोग बोले- खेल मिटा सकता है नफरत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 09:57 AM IST
नीरज चोपड़ा-अरशद नदीम
नीरज चोपड़ा-अरशद नदीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (एएफआई) पाकिस्तानी एथलीट को ट्वीट कर तारीफ की है। नेपाल में चल रहे दक्षिण एशियन खेलों के जेवलिन थ्रो में गोल्ड जीतने वाले पाकिस्तानी एथलीट अरशद नदीम की तारीफ में ट्वीट किया।
विज्ञापन
एएफआई ने नीरज चोपड़ा के साथ उनकी पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- दक्षिण एशियन खेलों में 86.48 मीटर की दूरी तक भाला फेंक कर गोल्ड जीतने वाले अरशद नदीम को बधाई, दशकों बाद किसी पाकिस्तानी एथलीट ने ओलिंपिक के लिए सीधे क्वालिफाई किया।



नीरज और नदीम की यह तस्वीर 2018 जर्काता एशियन गेम्स की है। इन खेलों में नीरज ने गोल्ड, चीन के किजेन लियू ने सिल्वर और पाकिस्तानी एथलीट नदीम ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता था।  एएफआई के ट्वीट के बाद दोनों देशों के लोग इसके लिए एएफआई की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। एक व्यक्ति ने लिखा कि खेल दोनों देशों के बीच नफरत और दुश्मनी मिटाने की ताकत रखता है। एक और शख्स ने एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया को शुक्रिया कहते हुए लिखा-ऐसे ही भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच प्रतिस्पर्धा के साथ एक-दूसरे के लिए सम्मान होना चाहिए। 

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारतीय जूनियर महिला
Hockey

न्यूजीलैंड से पिछड़ने के बाद जीती जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम, मेजबान टीम को 4-1 से हराया

8 दिसंबर 2019

सोनिया चहल
Other Sports

महिला राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप: मुक्केबाज सोनिया, मीना व भाग्यबती फाइनल में पहुंचीं

8 दिसंबर 2019

क़तर वर्ल्ड कप
Other Sports

कतर ने 2022 विश्व कप स्टेडियम के उद्घाटन को टाला, एक साल बाद होगा अनावरण

8 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
दक्षिण एशियाई खेल
Other Sports

दक्षिण एशियाई खेल: छठे दिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 49 मेडल, भारत के पदकों की संख्या 200 पार

8 दिसंबर 2019

sports
Panchkula

सेक्टर-4 सतलुज स्कूल में टेनिस चैंपियनशिप का आगाज

8 दिसंबर 2019

मेजर ध्यानचंद स्टेडियम में पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जन्म शताब्दी प्रदेश स्तरीय सीनियर पुरूष बाक्सि?
Jhansi

कानपुर के सचिन ने वाराणसी के शशांक को दी मात

8 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
pakistan athlete athletics federation of india arshad nadeem
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मौके पर पहुंची एनडीआरएफ टीम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भीषण आग से हाहाकार, 43 लोगों की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख

8 दिसंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान का सच जानकर हैरान हो गईं रश्मि देसाई, सलमान के सामने ही फूट-फूटकर रोईं

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss
Bollywood

अरहान की शादी और बच्चे की बात सुन टूट गईं रश्मि देसाई, सोशल मीडिया यूजर बोले- 'हिम्मत मत हारो'

8 दिसंबर 2019

Sharmila Tagore
Bollywood

B’Day Spl: बिकिनी बेब बनकर धमाका करने वालीं शर्मिला टैगोर को इन 10 दमदार किरदारों ने बनाया सुपरस्टार

8 दिसंबर 2019

dharmendra
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री के कहने पर धर्मेंद्र ने छोड़ दी थी शराब, महक को छिपाने के लिए खाते थे प्याज

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Dharmendra
Bollywood

दो पत्नियां और 6 बच्चे, ऐसा है धर्मेंद्र का पूरा परिवार, जानिए कौन क्या करता है?

8 दिसंबर 2019

tips before buying power bank for smartphone
Tech Diary

फोन की बैटरी से परेशान हैं और पावर बैंक खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये टिप्स

8 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

निर्भया दुष्कर्म मामलाः दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति के पास पहुंची, फांसी की तैयारी शुरू

8 दिसंबर 2019

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई न होने पर लगाई फांसी
Kanpur

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता फांसी पर झूली, घर से चंद कदम दूर चलती रही दरिंदगी, पुलिस को नहीं लगी भनक

8 दिसंबर 2019

neena gupta
Bollywood

आयुष्मान खुराना की ऑनस्क्रीन मां ने जब 60 की उम्र में पहनी फ्रॉक, ऐसा था फैंस का रिएक्शन

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह भामरा
Other Sports

भारतीय बास्केटबाल खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह डोपिंग परीक्षण में विफल

एनबीए टीम में शामिल हुए पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह भामरा पिछले महीने डोपिंग परीक्षण में विफल रहे जिसके बाद राष्ट्रीय डोपिंग रोधी एजेंसी ने उन्हें अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दिया।

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ankit Kalsi Himachal cricket team captain for Ranji trophy
Local Sports

रणजी का रण: अंकित कलसी बने हिमाचल टीम के नए कप्तान

7 दिसंबर 2019

Rajiv gandhi international stadium
Local Sports

टी-20 सीरीज फॉर द ब्लाइंड 2019: उद्घाटन मुकाबले में ही भारत ने नेपाल को हराया 

7 दिसंबर 2019

pele
Football

दिग्गज पेले की जर्सी 23.51 लाख रुपये में बिकी, अंतिम मैच में यह जर्सी पहनकर उतरे थे ब्राजीली फुटबॉलर

7 दिसंबर 2019

तेजिंदर पाल सिंह
Other Sports

दक्षिण एशियाई खेल: पांचवें दिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 41 पदक, भारत के पदकों की संख्या 178 पहुंची

7 दिसंबर 2019

वाडा
Other Sports

एनडीटीएल ने आईआरएमएस को छोड़ दूर कीं वाडा की आपत्तियां, प्रतिबंध हटाने की लगाई गुहार

7 दिसंबर 2019

Football
Football

I league: ओसमाने के गोल से नेरोका ने आइजोल को हराकर दर्ज की पहली जीत

6 दिसंबर 2019

boxing shimla
Other Sports

विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिपः सोनिया चहल और मीनाकुमारी देवी सेमीफाइनल में

6 दिसंबर 2019

कैरोलीन वोज्नियाकी
Hockey

अगले माह संन्यास ले लेंगी 29 वर्षीय वोज्नियाकी, रह चुकी हैं पूर्व नंबर एक टेनिस खिलाड़ी

6 दिसंबर 2019

मनप्रीत सिंह
Hockey

मनप्रीत एफआईएच के शीर्ष पुरस्कार के लिए नामित, विवेक और लालरेमसियामी भी दौड़ में

6 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

घर पहुंचा उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता का शव, परिजन बोले- सीएम योगी आएं तभी होगा अंतिम संस्कार

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव उसके घर पहुंचा। पीड़िता के घरवालों ने कहा कि सीएम योगी वहां आएं तभी वो पीड़िता का अंतिम संस्कार करेंगे।

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:07

उन्नाव केस | उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और घर देगी योगी सरकार

7 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 6:04

8 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनईएफटी 2:16

16 दिसंबर से सभी बैंकों में 24 घंटे एनईएफटी की सुविधा शुरू, आरबीआई ने जारी किए निर्देश

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:18

सपा और भाजपा आमने-सामने, साक्षी महाराज ने कहा- उन्नाव का नाम बदनाम हो गया

7 दिसंबर 2019

Related

टेबल टेनिस
Other Sports

भारतीय टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी अमलराज और सुर्तिथा ने दक्षिण एशियाई खेलों में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

6 दिसंबर 2019

Kajal Saini Rifle Shooter
Other Sports

देश की शोभा में चार चांद लगाती हैं बेटियां, साउथ एशियन गेम्स में दो मेडल जीतकर लौटीं शूटर काजल सैनी

6 दिसंबर 2019

Bhawani Mukharjee
Other Sports

पूर्व भारतीय टेबल टेनिस कोच भवानी मुखर्जी का निधन

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर के बाद लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया
Other Sports

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर के बाद पुलिस पर बरसे फूल, खेल जगत ने किया सैल्यूट

6 दिसंबर 2019

मैरीकॉम
Other Sports

मेरीकोम ने आईबीएल में पंजाब पैंथर्स को जीत दिलायी

6 दिसंबर 2019

South Asian Games
Other Sports

एक दिन में पदकों का अर्द्धशतक, दक्षिण एशियाई खेलों में मेडल का शतक पूरा करने वाला पहला देश बना भारत

6 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited