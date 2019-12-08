भारतीय एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन का पाकिस्तानी एथलीट की तारीफ में ट्वीट, लोग बोले- खेल मिटा सकता है नफरत

Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record)— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) December 7, 2019
Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification.
Photo- @Neeraj_chopra1 & Arshad at 2018AG pic.twitter.com/tHzB9McY94
Sports has the power to kill all the animosity and hatred between our nations. Thank you @afiindia https://t.co/jgSq6l7zgg— Riz Kay (@Rizkay1234) December 7, 2019
7 दिसंबर 2019