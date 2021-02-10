इथोपिया की गुडाफ सेगाय ने बनाया नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, इतने देर में पूरी की 1500 मीटर दौड़  

It's Ethiopian night in Lievin! 🇪🇹🔥— SPIKES (@spikesmag) February 9, 2021
The world indoor 1500m record falls to Gudaf Tsegay who clocks 3:53.09 to take two seconds off the previous mark.#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/1q0A99SmnX
Gudaf Tsegay destroys world indoor 1500m record by two seconds at @Meeting_Lievin #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/vQpEoecLYt— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.