शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   New world record in the indoor 1500m for Gudaf Tsegay

इथोपिया की गुडाफ सेगाय ने बनाया नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, इतने देर में पूरी की 1500 मीटर दौड़  

Anshul Talmale स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 04:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
गुडाफ सेगाय
गुडाफ सेगाय - फोटो : ट्विटर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
इथोपिया की गुडाफ सेगाय ने उत्तरी फ्रांस में 1500 मीटर दौड़ में नया इनडोर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया। सेगाय ने महिला वर्ग की 1500 मीटर दौड़ में तीन मिनट और 53.09 सेकेंड के समय के साथ इंडोर विश्व रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया।
विज्ञापन




विश्व चैंपियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता सेगाया ने दोहरी यूरोपीय इंडोर चैंपियन लॉरा मुइर और टीम की अपनी साथी मेलिसा कर्टनी ब्रायंट को पछाड़ा। लॉरा ने तीन मिनट और 59.58 सेकेंड के साथ नया ब्रिटिश इंडोर रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports international national गुडाफ सेगाय gudaf tsegay

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी लोकसभा में बोलते हुए
India News

संसद में गरम हुए पीएम मोदी, बोले- बीमार कर देता है ठहरा हुआ पानी

10 फरवरी 2021

Up Board Exam 2021: यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा।
Lucknow

UP Board Exam 2021: यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की तारीखों की घोषणा, 24 अप्रैल से 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षा शुरू होगी

10 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कासगंज हत्याकांड: डीएम ने शहीद के पिता को गले लगाकर बंधाया ढांढस
Agra

कासगंज हत्याकांड: डीएम के कंधे पर सिर रख फफक पड़े शहीद के पिता, बोले- शहादत का बदला चाहिए

10 फरवरी 2021

यूपी: कुएं से बच्चे को बाहर लेकर आता युवक
Agra

यूपी: 80 फीट गहरे कुएं में फेंका नौ साल का बालक, तीन दिन बाद जिंदा निकाला तो बताया खौफनाक सच

10 फरवरी 2021

कासगंज हत्याकांड: शहीद सिपाही देवेंद्र सिंह की बेटी
Agra

Kasganj Murder: शहीद सिपाही के परिवार में कोहराम, मासूम बेटी पूछ रही- पापा कब आएंगे

10 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कासगंज हत्याकांड
Agra

कासगंज हत्याकांड: मई में है शहीद सिपाही की बहन की शादी, खुशियों से पहले बुझा घर का 'चिराग'

10 फरवरी 2021

जिन राशियों के लिए ये अशुभ हैं उनके लिए इनका उदयकालीन गोचर फल थोड़ा अशुभ रहेगा। उनके धैर्य की भी परीक्षा होगी।
Predictions

शनि हुए उदय, इन राशि वालों पर रहेगी शनिदेव की शुभ द्दष्टि

10 फरवरी 2021

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने कोर्ट में दिया था हथियार के लाइसेंस गुम होने का झूठा शपथ पत्र, 18 साल बाद मांगी माफी

10 फरवरी 2021

क्रिकेट गेंद
Cricket News

हार के बाद SG बॉल पर विवाद, ड्यूक-कूकाबुरा से कितनी होती है अलग, समझिए गेंदों का पूरा विज्ञान

10 फरवरी 2021

कासगंज हत्याकांड: मुठभेड़ में आरोपी ढेर
Agra

कासगंज ने दिलाई बिकरू कांड की याद: सिपाही की हत्या का आरोपी मुठभेड़ में ढेर, दूसरा फरार

10 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X