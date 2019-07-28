36 वर्षीय मैरी कॉम का गोल्डन पंच, प्रेसिडेंट्स कप के फाइनल में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81— Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019
खेल मंत्रालय ने स्टार स्प्रिंटर दुती चंद का नाम अर्जुन अवॉर्ड के लिए और हरभजन सिंह का खेल रत्न के लिए खारीज कर दिया। दोनों खिलाड़ियों का नाम राज्य सरकारों ने इस सम्मान के लिए भेजा था।
28 जुलाई 2019