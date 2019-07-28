शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Mc Mary Kom wins gold medal in presidents cup 2019 final

36 वर्षीय मैरी कॉम का गोल्डन पंच, प्रेसिडेंट्स कप के फाइनल में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 04:13 PM IST
एमसी मेरीकॉम
एमसी मेरीकॉम - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
छह बार की विश्व चैंपियन मैरी कॉम ने 23वें प्रेसिडेंट्स कप टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया। रविवार को इंडोनेशिया के लाबुआन बाजो में खेले गए 51किग्रा भारवर्ग के मुकाबले में मैरी ने दमदार खेल दिखाया।  
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रतिद्वंदी को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 5-0 से हराया। ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाली मैरी कॉम ने 36 साल की उम्र में अपना दबदबा कायम रखा। 
 

मई में इंडिया ओपन में गोल्ड और अब प्रेसिडेंट कप में भी गोल्ड जीतने के बाद मैरी बुलंद हौसले के साथ वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में अपनी दावेदारी पेश करेंगी और फिर से गोल्ड मेडल पर निशाना लगाएंगी।  
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

पति को पहले ही तलाक दे चुकी हैं ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, दिखने में ऐसे जैसे शादी हुई ही नहीं

27 जुलाई 2019

Aditi Rao Heydari, Waluscha De Sousa, Mallika Sherawat
Mahira Khan
Aditi Rao Hydari
Waluscha De Sousa
Bollywood

पति को पहले ही तलाक दे चुकी हैं ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, दिखने में ऐसे जैसे शादी हुई ही नहीं

27 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी समेत इन पांच क्रिकेटर्स ने भी सेना की वर्दी पहन ठोका तिरंगे को सलाम

27 जुलाई 2019

कपिल देव-एमएस धोनी-सचिन तेंदुलकर
हेमू अधिकारी
कपिल देव
सीके नायडू
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी समेत इन पांच क्रिकेटर्स ने भी सेना की वर्दी पहन ठोका तिरंगे को सलाम

27 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

लोग कहते थे योगी ने नगरपालिका तक नहीं चलाई, इन्हें यूपी की जिम्मेदारी मत दो: अमित शाह

28 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Bollywood

दुनियाभर में होती थी इस एक्ट्रेस की खूबसूरती की चर्चा, आखिरी दिनों में पाई-पाई को हो गई थीं मोहताज

28 जुलाई 2019

Leela Naidu
लीला नायडू
लीला नायडू
लीला नायडू
Bollywood

दुनियाभर में होती थी इस एक्ट्रेस की खूबसूरती की चर्चा, आखिरी दिनों में पाई-पाई को हो गई थीं मोहताज

28 जुलाई 2019

महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे लोग
India News

किसने आफत में डाल दी महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस के 1000 से ज्यादा यात्रियों की जान?

27 जुलाई 2019

मुठभेड़ में ढेर बदमाश
Meerut

बागपत में देर रात पुलिस से मुठभेड़ में 50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश ढेर

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
mc mary kom mary kom presidents cup 2019 boxing president cup boxing 2019 indian boxer indian boxing मैरी कॉम प्रेसिडेंट्स कप बॉक्सिंग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

जेल से आठ गुना ज्यादा समय अस्पताल में गुजार चुके हैं लालू, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुण कमांडो फोर्स
India News

जब एयरपोर्ट पर एमआई 17 हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरने लगे गरुड़ कमांडो, देखिए वीडियो

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
pm launching programme (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदर्श ग्राम योजना: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के महत्वकांक्षी कार्यक्रम में पांच साल में हुआ सिर्फ 56 फीसदी काम

28 जुलाई 2019

तेजस ट्रेन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस हो सकती है देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आम्रपाली के निदेशकों ने प्रोफेशनल फीस के बहाने हड़पे करोड़ों

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: एक दिन की हड़ताल में शामिल होने पर 48 शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

अदालत
Delhi NCR

अदालत ने माना, नाबालिग की सहमति से संबंध बनाना भी अपराध ही है

28 जुलाई 2019

हॉकी टीम इंडिया (File Photo)
Hockey

जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम के लिए 'चीफ कोच' की तलाश पूरी नहीं, आवेदन की तारीख 16 अगस्त तक बढ़ी

28 जुलाई 2019

आईआईटी कैंपस में मिले शव
Delhi NCR

आईआईटी कैंपस में तीन शव मिलने के मामले में नया मोड़, बाहर से खुला था दरवाजा, पुलिस भी हैरान

28 जुलाई 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
Delhi NCR

आप के हारे हुए लोकसभा प्रत्याशी विस चुनाव में ठोक सकते हैं ताल

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुती चंद-हरभजन सिंह
Other Sports

खेल मंत्रालय ने अर्जुन अवॉर्ड के लिए दुती चंद और खेल रत्न के लिए हरभजन का नाम खारिज किया

खेल मंत्रालय ने स्टार स्प्रिंटर दुती चंद का नाम अर्जुन अवॉर्ड के लिए और हरभजन सिंह का खेल रत्न के लिए खारीज कर दिया। दोनों खिलाड़ियों का नाम राज्य सरकारों ने इस सम्मान के लिए भेजा था।

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिक शूमाकर
Other Sports

पापा माइकल की फरारी लेकर रेस में निकले मिक शूमाकर, हर कोई हुआ भावुक

28 जुलाई 2019

नरिंदर बत्रा
Other Sports

राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022 के बहिष्कार की तैयारी, निशानेबाजी को बाहर किए जाने पर सख्त हुआ IOA

27 जुलाई 2019

आशीष कुमार बॉक्सिंग
Other Sports

थाईलैंड बॉक्सिंग ओपन: आशीष कुमार ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने हासिल किए आठ पदक

28 जुलाई 2019

दुती चंद-नवीन पटनायक
Other Sports

दुती चंद ने अर्जुन अवॉर्ड के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक से लगाई गुहार

28 जुलाई 2019

खेलो इंडिया
Other Sports

2020 में गुवाहाटी में होगा खेलो इंडिया का आयोजन, खेल मंत्री रिजिजू का एलान

28 जुलाई 2019

मनिका बत्रा
Other Sports

अल्टीमेट टेबल टेनिस में अर्चना दी मनिका बत्रा को शिक्सत

28 जुलाई 2019

ह्यूगो सेंटिलान
Other Sports

VIDEO: दो दिन के अंदर दो मुक्केबाजों की मौत, 23 वर्षीय ह्यूगो सेंटिलान ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

26 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी, विनेश
Other Sports

महिला पहलवानों के बीच होगी जोर आजमाइश, ट्रायल के आधार पर चुनी जाएगी वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के लिए टीम

28 जुलाई 2019

मैक्सिम दादाशेव
Other Sports

VIDEO: मुकाबले के दौरान 28 वर्षीय मुक्केबाज के सिर में लगी चोट, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

24 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

बहराइच में सरयू पार कर जा रहे थे धान रोपाई के लिए, नदी की धार में पलट गई नाव, चार की मौत, कई लापता

बहराइच के एक गांव में सरयू नदी पार कर धान की रोपाई करने जा रहे ग्रामीणों से भरी नाव नदी में पलट गई। हादसे में अब तक चार के शव बरामद हुए हैं।

28 जुलाई 2019

हिमालय 1:19

हिमालयन कॉन्क्लेव: 11 हिमालयी राज्य मिलकर करेंगे पर्यावरण संरक्षण पर मंथन, वित्तमंत्री भी पहुंचीं

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुड़ कमांडोज 3:30

जब गुजरात के गांधीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरे गरुड़ कमांडोज, की ये अहम कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

सैलून के बाहर स्पॉट हुईं डेजी शाह, जाते जाते कहा, फिर आ गए

28 जुलाई 2019

विजय माल्या 1:16

निजी संपत्ति के जब्त होने से घबराया माल्या, अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

28 जुलाई 2019

Related

एमसी मैरीकॉम
Other Sports

मैरीकॉम-बिधूड़ी गोल्डन पंच से एक कदम दूर, सात अन्य मुक्केबाज भी प्रेसिडेंट कप के फाइनल में

28 जुलाई 2019

भक्ति कुलकर्णी
Other Sports

भक्ति कुलकर्णी ने जीता 46वीं राष्ट्रीय महिला शतरंज चैंपियनशिप का खिताब 

27 जुलाई 2019

swimming
Other Sports

ड्रेसेल ने तोड़ा अमेरिकी रिकॉर्ड पर 0.05 सेकंड से विश्व रिकॉर्ड से चूके 

26 जुलाई 2019

किरण रिजिजू
Other Sports

'भारत को खेल महाशक्ति बनाने के लिए ओलंपिक खेलों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत'

27 जुलाई 2019

निखत जरीन
Other Sports

निखत और दीपक सहित पांच मुक्केबाज गोल्डन पंच से एक कदम दूर

27 जुलाई 2019

Narinder Batra
Other Sports

आईओए अध्यक्ष नरिंदर बत्रा ने जताई निराशा, राष्ट्रीय खेलों की मेजबानी पर SAG को लिखा पत्र

27 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited