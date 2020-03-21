शहर चुनें

कोरोना को हल्के में लेने वालीं बॉक्सर मैरी कॉम पर भड़के लोग, ट्विटर पर जमकर सुनाई खरी-खरी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 09:20 PM IST
  • मैरीकॉम ने तोड़ा क्वारंटाइन नियम
  • राष्ट्रपति के साथ किया नाश्ता
  • मैरीकॉम पिछले हफ्ते ही भारत लौटी थीं
  • 14 दिन तक पृथक रहने की दी गई थी सलाह

छह बार की विश्व चैंपियन एवं ओलंपिक पदक विजेता और हाल ही में पद्म विभूषण से नवाजी गईं मैरीकॉम पिछले हफ्ते जॉर्डन की राजधानी अम्मान से भारत लौटी थीं, इसके बाद उन्हें और अन्य मुक्केबाजों को भी 14 दिन के लिए पृथक होने को कहा गया था, लेकिन 13 मार्च को स्वदेश लौटने के बाद मैरीकॉम राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद द्वारा 18 मार्च को आयोजित नाश्ते में शामिल हुईं। क्वारंटाइन नियम तोड़ने के बाद अब मैरीकॉम की जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें जमकर खरी-खरी सुना रहे हैं।
गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैये के बाद इस तरह ट्रोल हुईं मैरी
