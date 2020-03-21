कोरोना को हल्के में लेने वालीं बॉक्सर मैरी कॉम पर भड़के लोग, ट्विटर पर जमकर सुनाई खरी-खरी

Mary Kom broke quarantine protocol to attend an event hosted by the President. Why do all the affluent people wanna infect the ministry? @MangteC where is your patriotism now? #MaryKom— Rohan Chhokra (@Chhokraa) March 21, 2020
Talking about Stupidity,— ◢◤ (@atdc_04) March 21, 2020
Mary Kom returned from Italy on March 13 breaks quarantine protocol.
She attended breakfast hosted by President Kovind on March 18.
Even the first citizen of this country is not safe right now.
Country is under threat since educated people like #kanikakapur and #marykom have not followed protocol and infected many politicians and industry personals. So other infected people might have done worst by now #CoronaChainScare— Rahul (@Covid_19Fight) March 21, 2020
Bad enough Mary Kom violated rules, and behaved irresponsibly. Why the bloody hell is the President of India hosting breakfast parties? As per usual, the common man will suffer thanks to idiots who call themselves leaders.— Aakanksha Singh Devi (@AakankshaSD) March 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.