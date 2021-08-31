बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar wins medal in t63 high jump in tokyo paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद में भारत को दो पदक, पीएम ने दी बधाई, कहा- आप पर गर्व

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Tue, 31 Aug 2021 05:57 PM IST

सार

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक का सातवां दिन भी भारत के लिहाज से अच्छा साबित हुआ। दिन के अंत में पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में भारत को दो पदक मिले।
विज्ञापन
मरियप्पन थंगवेलु और शरद कुमार
मरियप्पन थंगवेलु और शरद कुमार - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक का सातवां दिन भी भारत के लिहाज से अच्छा साबित हुआ। दिन के अंत में पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में भारत को दो पदक मिले। यहां टी-63 स्पर्धा के फाइनल में मरियप्पन थंगवेलु ने रजत तो शरद कुमार ने कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किए। हालांकि अन्य भारतीय खिलाड़ी और रियो मेडलिस्ट वरुण भाटी को निराशा हाथ लगी। 
विज्ञापन


थंगवेलु का यह दूसरा पैरालंपिक मेडल है, इससे पहले उन्होंने रियो 2016 में गोल्ड मेडल जीता था। मुकाबले की बात करें तो थंगवेलु और अमेरिका के सैम ग्रीव के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिली। दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों ने 1.88 मीटर की बाधा को पार करने के लिए पूरा जोर लगाया लेकिन थंगवेलु तीनों प्रयास में चूक गए जबकि ग्रीव ने आखिरी प्रयास में इसे हासिल कर गोल्ड अपने नाम कर लिया। 

 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

प्रधानमंत्री ने दी बधाई

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national tokyo paralympics paralympics 2021 india mariyappan thangavelu sharad kumar high jump paralympics टोक्यो पैरालंपिक
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

संपत्ति: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से लेकर इरफान खान तक, परिवार के लिए छोड़कर गए करोड़ों रुपये

31 अगस्त 2021

sarkari naukri live updates 2021
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021 LIVE: इन विभागों में निकलीं बंपर भर्तियां, जानिए योग्यता और तुरंत करें आवेदन

31 अगस्त 2021

JETHALAL
Television

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा: इन शब्दों को बोलना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं, सिर्फ जेठालाल की डिक्शनरी में ही मिलेंगे

31 अगस्त 2021

Jio New Plan
Tech Diary

Jio Plan: जियो ने एक साथ लॉन्च किए पांच नए प्लान, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फायदे

31 अगस्त 2021

Tata Tigor EV 2021
Automobiles

Tata Tigor EV 2021 : टाटा ने लॉन्च की नई टिगोर ईवी, फुल चार्ज में पहुंचे दिल्ली से जयपुर, जानें कीमत

31 अगस्त 2021

राशि
Predictions

मासिक राशिफल : मेष से लेकर मीन राशि तक, सितंबर महीने में इस दिन रहें जरा बचके...

31 अगस्त 2021

बुजुर्ग दंपती को बंधक बनाकर की लूटपाट
Ghaziabad

अजब लुटेरे: दंपती को बंधक बना खंगाला घर, जाते वक्त 500 रुपये देकर छुए पैर और बोले- 6 महीने में लौटा देंगे पूरा पैसा

31 अगस्त 2021

कल से हो रहे हैं ये सात बड़े बदलाव
Personal Finance

New Rules: पीएफ से लेकर कारों तक, कल से हो रहे ये सात बड़े बदलाव, नुकसान से बचना है तो अभी चेक करें डिटेल

31 अगस्त 2021

अफगानिस्तान में 20 साल तक ऑपरेशन चलाने के बाद तालिबान के हाथ देश छोड़ लौटी अमेरिकी सेना।
विशेष

अफगानिस्तान: 8 साल पुरानी किताब में अमेरिका की विदाई का हूबहू जिक्र, तालिबान-आईएसआई के रिश्तों पर भी था खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2021

राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

किस्सा: जब 'अपनी अंजलि' को ढूंढने के चक्कर में 25 लड़कों से पिटे राजकुमार राव, बोले- चेहरे पर मत मारना प्लीज

31 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited