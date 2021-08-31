Tokyo Paralympics: पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद में भारत को दो पदक, पीएम ने दी बधाई, कहा- आप पर गर्व

Just as at Rio 2016, #IND have 2️⃣ athletes in the podium places in Men's High Jump T63 Final! 🔥🔥— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021
Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar have won #silver and #bronze medals respectively, taking 🇮🇳's medal tally into double figures! 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/HSadcK8Nnt
Soaring higher and higher!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021
Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat. @189thangavelu #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/GGhtAgM7vU
The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uhYCIOoohy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021
