Tokyo Paralympics: पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद में भारत को दो पदक, पीएम ने दी बधाई, कहा- आप पर गर्व

Soaring higher and higher! Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat. @189thangavelu #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/GGhtAgM7vU

The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uhYCIOoohy