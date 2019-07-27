शहर चुनें

Live score and updates of pro kabaddi league u mumba vs puneri paltan

Pro kabaddi 2019: पुणेरी पलटन की एक और हार, यू मुंबा ने 33-23 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 08:35 PM IST
यू मुंबा vs पुणेरी पलटन
यू मुंबा vs पुणेरी पलटन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नमस्कार आप सभी का स्वागत है प्रो कबड्डी लीग के लाइव ब्लॉग में। आज से मुंबई लेग का मैच शुरू हो रहा है। मुकाबले में आमने-सामने है यू-मुंबा और पुणेरी पलटन की टीम।

लाइव अपडेट्स:

 

दूसरा हाफ:

आखिरी एक मिनट और स्कोर यू मुंबा 33-21 पुणेरी पलटन 
यू मुंबा एक और जीत के करीब
स्कोर यू मुंबा 28-21 पुणेरी पलटन
पांच मिनट का खेल बाकी और अभी भी यू मुंबा के पास बढ़त 
स्कोर यू मुंबा 17-11 पुणेरी पलटन 
दूसरे हाफ में भी यू मुंबा की बढ़त बरकरार

 

पहला हाफ 

 

मैच में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच विराट कोहली भी पहुंचे हैं

 


पहले हाफ की समाप्ति के बाद यू मुंबा 11-9 पुणेरी पलटन 
यू मुंबा लगातार बढ़त बनाए हुए है, स्कोर 10-9 पुणेरी पलटन 
दोनों टीमों के बीच एक-एक अंक के लिए कड़ा मुकाबला
15 मिनट के खेल के बाद यू मुंबा 7-5 पुणेरी पलटन
u mumba puneri paltan u mumba vs puneri paltan pro kabaddi live score 2019 pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi league live score today match
आशीष कुमार बॉक्सिंग
Other Sports

थाईलैंड बॉक्सिंग ओपन: आशीष कुमार ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने हासिल किए आठ पदक

एशियाई चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने वाले आशीष कुमार ने शनिवार को अपना पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्वर्ण पदक जीत लिया। 

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
ह्यूगो सेंटिलान
Other Sports

VIDEO: दो दिन के अंदर दो मुक्केबाजों की मौत, 23 वर्षीय ह्यूगो सेंटिलान ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

26 जुलाई 2019

भक्ति कुलकर्णी
Other Sports

भक्ति कुलकर्णी ने जीता 46वीं राष्ट्रीय महिला शतरंज चैंपियनशिप का खिताब 

27 जुलाई 2019

नाइटक्लब दक्षिण कोरिया
Other Sports

तैराकी चैम्पियनशिप में भाग लेने पहुंचे आठ खिलाड़ी नाइट क्लब दुर्घटना में घायल

27 जुलाई 2019

मैक्सिम दादाशेव
Other Sports

VIDEO: मुकाबले के दौरान 28 वर्षीय मुक्केबाज के सिर में लगी चोट, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

24 जुलाई 2019

किरण रिजिजू
Other Sports

'भारत को खेल महाशक्ति बनाने के लिए ओलंपिक खेलों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत'

27 जुलाई 2019

आईओए
Other Sports

आईओए ने किया राष्ट्रमंडल आमसभा का बहिष्कार, सीजीएफ से कहा शूटिंग की करो वापसी

27 जुलाई 2019

swimming
Other Sports

ड्रेसेल ने तोड़ा अमेरिकी रिकॉर्ड पर 0.05 सेकंड से विश्व रिकॉर्ड से चूके 

26 जुलाई 2019

निखत जरीन
Other Sports

निखत और दीपक सहित पांच मुक्केबाज गोल्डन पंच से एक कदम दूर

27 जुलाई 2019

Narinder Batra
Other Sports

आईओए अध्यक्ष नरिंदर बत्रा ने जताई निराशा, राष्ट्रीय खेलों की मेजबानी पर SAG को लिखा पत्र

27 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक में सियासी खेल समेत कई मुद्दों पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद से खास बातचीत

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत की। इस दौरान उन्होंने राम मंदिर निर्माण और पीएम मोदी पर भी बात की। यहां देखिए स्वामी चिन्मयानंद से पूरी बातचीत।

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

सांड की लड़ाई छुड़ाने आया शख्स, डिवाइडर पर मोड़ी गाड़ी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

27 जुलाई 2019

कुकिंग शो 4:14

वेब सीरीज की लिस्ट में जुड़ा एक कुकिंग शो, अब दर्शक भी जाने पाएंगे कैसे बनाएं हेल्दी खाना

27 जुलाई 2019

गुलदार 1:20

पिथौरागढ़ के एक घर में घुसा गुलदार, लोगों में दहशत का माहौल

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:08

रोहित के किया अनफॉलो तो अनुष्का ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जुलाई 2019

Avani Lekhara
Other Sports

जयपुर की अवनी लेखरा ने 10 मीटर एयर राइफल पैरा शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप में जीत रजत पदक

27 जुलाई 2019

सेलेब ड्रेसेल
Other Sports

विश्व तैराकी चैंपियनशिप: अब सेलेब ड्रेसेल ने तोड़ा माइकल फेलप्स का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

26 जुलाई 2019

एमसी मेरीकॉम
Other Sports

इंडियन बॉक्सिंग लीग में पंच लगाते नजर आएंगे एमएसी मैरीकॉम और अमित पंघाल

26 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास
Other Sports

विदेशों में हिमा की सुनहरी दौड़ जारी, 19 दिन के अंदर हासिल किया अपना पांचवां गोल्ड

21 जुलाई 2019

श्रीहरि नटराज
Other Sports

श्रीहरी नटराज ने वर्ल्ड स्विमिंग चैंपियनशिप में तोड़ा खुद का राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

26 जुलाई 2019

गुजरात फॉर्च्यून जायंट्स vs बेंगलुरु बुल्स
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: गुजरात फॉर्च्यून जायंट्स की धमाकेदार जीत, बेंगलुरु बुल्स को 42-24 से रौंदा

21 जुलाई 2019

