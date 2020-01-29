शहर चुनें

एम्पायर स्टेट बिल्डिंग पर पर्पल-गोल्ड लाइट्स जलाकर कोबे ब्रायंट को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 12:30 PM IST
कोबी ब्रायंट
कोबी ब्रायंट - फोटो : ट्विटर
दिग्गज कोबे ब्रायंट के निधन के बाद नेशनल बास्केटबॉल लीग (एनबीए) में मंगलवार को लॉस एंजिलिस लेकर्स और लॉस एंजिलिस क्लिपर्स का मैच स्थगित कर दिया गया। ब्रायंट करियर में 20 साल लेकर्स की ओर से ही खेले थे। लॉस एंजिलिस लेकर्स ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए लिए बेहद मुश्किल वक्त है।
हम ब्रायंट के परिवार के साथ हैं। ब्रायंट श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए न्यूयॉर्क की एम्पायर स्टेट ऑफ बिल्डिंग पर पर्पल व गोल्ड लाइट्स जलाई गईं। ब्रायंट और उनकी 13 साल की बेटी गियाना की रविवार को हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत हो गई थी। वे हेलिकॉप्टर से सफर कर रहे थे। इसमें सपोर्ट स्टाफ के सात अन्य लोग भी सवार थे। 
la lakers la clippers kobe bryant nba
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

