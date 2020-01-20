खेलो इंडिया: सोब्रिती ने जीते तीन गोल्ड, महाराष्ट्र पदक तालिका में शीर्ष पर

The Maharashtra girls U-17 4x100m relay swimming team won the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games. Karnataka won silver while West Bengal won bronze.#KheloIndia #KIYG2020 #KheloIndia2020 #ChaloGuwahati@KirenRijiju @sarbanandsonwal @RijijuOffice @PMOIndia @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/uGYdreBwXe— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 20, 2020
Anurag Singh of Delhi won the gold medal in men’s 800m freestyle swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games. Shushrut Kapse of Maharashtra won silver while Soumyajit Saha of West Bengal won bronze.#KIYG2020 #KheloIndia #ChaloGuwahati @KirenRijiju@sarbanandsonwal @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/lVynXUYikv— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
चेन्नई सुपरस्टार्ज ने सोमवार को प्रीमियर बैडमिंटन लीग के पांचवें सत्र में हैदराबाद हंटर्स पर जीत से अपना अभियान शुरू किया।
20 जनवरी 2020