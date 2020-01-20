खेलो इंडिया: सोब्रिती ने जीते तीन गोल्ड, महाराष्ट्र पदक तालिका में शीर्ष पर

The Maharashtra girls U-17 4x100m relay swimming team won the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games. Karnataka won silver while West Bengal won bronze. #KheloIndia #KIYG2020 #KheloIndia2020 #ChaloGuwahati @KirenRijiju @sarbanandsonwal @RijijuOffice @PMOIndia @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/uGYdreBwXe

Anurag Singh of Delhi won the gold medal in men’s 800m freestyle swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games. Shushrut Kapse of Maharashtra won silver while Soumyajit Saha of West Bengal won bronze.#KIYG2020 #KheloIndia #ChaloGuwahati @KirenRijiju@sarbanandsonwal @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/lVynXUYikv