खेलो इंडिया: सोब्रिती ने जीते तीन गोल्ड, महाराष्ट्र पदक तालिका में शीर्ष पर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 10:46 PM IST
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की सोब्रिती मंडल ने सोमवार को खेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों की तैराकी स्पर्धा में तीन गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किए जबकि महाराष्ट्र ने 200 से ज्यादा पदक जीतकर तालिका में अपना शीर्ष स्थान कायम रखा। मंडल ने लड़कियों की अंडर-21 200 मीटर व्यक्तिगत मेडले और 200 मीटर बैकस्ट्रोक में पहला स्थान हासिल किया और चार गुणा 100 मीटर मेडले रिले टीम को स्वर्ण दिलाया।
महाराष्ट्र के तालिका में 63 स्वर्ण पदक हैं और उसके कुल पदकों की संख्या 204 हो गई है। हरियाणा का दिन का एकमात्र स्वर्ण बालिका अंडर-17 हाकी टीम ने हासिल किया जिसने फाइनल में झारखंड को मात दी।



अंडर-17 4 गुणा 100 मीटर रिले स्विमिंग में महाराष्ट्र टीम ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता। कर्नाटक को सिल्वर और पश्चिम बंगाल को ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मिला।



दिल्ली के अनुराग सिंह ने 800 मी. फ्रीस्टाइल स्विमिंग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता। महाराष्ट्र के सुश्रत कापसे को सिल्वर और पश्चिम बंगाल के सौम्यजीत साहा को ब्रॉन्ज मिला।
khelo india youth games 2020 खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम 2020
