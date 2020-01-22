खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स खत्म, चैंपियन महाराष्ट्र ने जीते 78 स्वर्ण पदक सहित 256 पदक

Here’s the final medal tally from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Guwahati. #Maharashtra finish 1st with 256 medals, bettering their 2019 effort of 228. #Haryana came 2nd and also became 2nd state to win 200 medals. #Delhi finish 3rd with 122 medals.#KIYG2020 #ChaloGuwahati pic.twitter.com/4URfct7MxL— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 22, 2020
रोअरों के टोक्यो ओलंपिक क्वालिफिकेशन पर खतरा मंडराने लगा है। खेल मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को रोइंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (आरएफआई) के चुनाव को अवैध ठहराते हुए उसकी मान्यता रद्द कर दी।
22 जनवरी 2020