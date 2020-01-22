खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स खत्म, चैंपियन महाराष्ट्र ने जीते 78 स्वर्ण पदक सहित 256 पदक

Here’s the final medal tally from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Guwahati. #Maharashtra finish 1st with 256 medals, bettering their 2019 effort of 228. #Haryana came 2nd and also became 2nd state to win 200 medals. #Delhi finish 3rd with 122 medals.#KIYG2020 #ChaloGuwahati pic.twitter.com/4URfct7MxL