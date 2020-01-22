शहर चुनें

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, maharashtra champion

खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स खत्म, चैंपियन महाराष्ट्र ने जीते 78 स्वर्ण पदक सहित 256 पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 09:05 PM IST
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स का तीसरा सत्र बुधवार को रंगारंग समारोह के साथ संपन्न हो गया। महाराष्ट्र की टीम इन खेलों की चैंपियन बनी जिसने 78 स्वर्ण पदक सहित 256 पदक जीते। इस 13 दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता के दौरान महाराष्ट्र ने 78 स्वर्ण, 77 रजत और 101 कांस्य पदक के साथ अपनी लगातार दूसरी खेलो इंडिया युवा खेल ट्रॉफी जीती।
हरियाणा 200 पदक (68 स्वर्ण, 60 रजत और 72 कांस्य पदक) के साथ दूसरे जबकि दिल्ली 122 पदक (39 स्वर्ण, 36 रजत और 47 कांस्य) के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। समापन समारोह के दौरान चीन के वुशु मार्शल आर्ट्स कलाकारों ने शानदार प्रस्तुति दी। 10 जनवरी को शुरू हुए इन खेलों में 37 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के लगभग 6800 खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया। इन खेलों में 20 खेलों की स्पर्धाओं का आयोजन किया गया।
khelo india kiyg closing ceremony khelo india 2020
