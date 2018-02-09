अपना शहर चुनें

'खेलो इंडिया खेलो' योजना की खुली पोल, हरकत में आया मंत्रालय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:03 PM IST
खेलो इंडिया स्कूल खेलों में ओवर एज खिलाड़ियों को लेकर खेल संघों के पास बड़ी संख्या में शिकायतें आ रही हैं। खासतौर पर एथलेटिक्स, कुश्ती, बॉक्सिंग, जूडो, वॉलीबाल में उम्र से अधिक खिलाड़ियों के खेलने के मामले सामने आए हैं। इन्हीं शिकायतों को ध्यान में रख मंत्रालय ने फैसला लिया है कि जितने भी खेलो इंडिया स्कूल खेलों के पदक विजेता हैं उनके वैज्ञानिक तरीके से टेस्ट कराए जाएंगे।

मंत्रालय के एक वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी का कहना है कि अगर कुल पदक विजेताओं में से 15 से 20 प्रतिशत खिलाड़ी ओवर एज निकलते भी हैं, तो बाकी के 80 प्रतिशत खिलाड़ियों पर तो कम से कम फोकस किया जा सकता है। सूत्र बताते हैं कि कुश्ती और जूडो में अंडर-17 वर्ग की नेशनल ही नहीं कराई गई।

इन खेल संघों ने पुरानी नेशनल के आधार पर खिलाड़ियों का चयन कर उन्हें खेलों में हिस्सा लेने दिया है। इन खेलों में स्कूल प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर आयु को देखा गया। खेल संघों के पास फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र बनाए जाने की भी शिकायतें आई हैं। कुश्ती के तीन पदक विजेताओं के तो अलग-अलग प्रमाण पत्र भी सामने आए हैं। 
