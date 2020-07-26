शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Kargil Vijay Diwas Sports Fraternity Salute To Indian Army

कारगिल विजय दिवसः देश के खिलाड़ियों ने किया सेना के अदम्य साहस को सलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 02:50 PM IST
कारगिल विजय दिवस
कारगिल विजय दिवस

ख़बर सुनें
देश आज कारगिल विजय दिवस की 21वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहा है। आज ही के दिन साल 1999 में भारत ने युद्ध में पाकिस्तानी सेना को उन दुर्गम इलाकों से खदेड़ा तिरंगा लहराया था,जहां उसने घुसपैठ कर कब्जा जमाने की कोशिश की थी। विजय दिवस के इस मौके देश के खिलाड़ियों ने भारतीय सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस को सलाम किया है।
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, हमारे राष्ट्र के प्रति सैनिकों की सेवा के लिए हम सदैव उनके ऋणी रहेंगे।
 
courage in kargil kargil vijay diwas kargil vijay diwas 2020 sachin tendulkar

