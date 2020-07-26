कारगिल विजय दिवसः देश के खिलाड़ियों ने किया सेना के अदम्य साहस को सलाम

The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our 🇮🇳 Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring.We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/qfrMNZybun — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2020
My deepest tributes to all the martyrs who have protected us. Also my salute to all the soldiers who protect us. Aap hain toh hum hain.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2020
#KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/h4zl3puLhm
Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2020
कारगिल #विजयदिवस के अवसर पर देश की जाबाँज #सेना के शौर्य और बलिदान को नमन 🇮🇳 #IndianArmy #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/RTBT5idBDZ— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 26, 2020
