Real LEGEND .... DHANRAJ PILLAI Still remember how scared I was of him at national camps in SAI Bangalore..but still wanted to have a peak at him!!! Such a great personality ..and what a humble person..i wish we all learn from him! #realcelebrityofsports #sportsillustratedawards #myfanmoment #hockeygreats🏒

