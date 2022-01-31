ITTF Rankings: मनिका बत्रा एकल स्पर्धा की विश्व रैंकिंग में शीर्ष 50 में पहुंची, साथियान के साथ मिश्रित युगल में रचा इतिहास

Entered into the Top 50 @ITTF singles ranking today, but there is still a long journey ahead. I would like to thank my doubles partner #ArchanaKamath and mixed doubles partner @sathiyantt for always staying true to the game.
Cont'd 1/1 pic.twitter.com/HnE6fpwtNO— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) January 31, 2022
Record Breaking Feat💥
ITTF WORLD RANK 11 💪
Extremely happy to share that myself & @manikabatra_TT attained a new high of climbing up to WR 11 in Mixed Doubles in the latest ITTF World ranking list.
Highest ever world ranking achieved by an Indian Mixed pair💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qemN0FEMbP— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) January 31, 2022
