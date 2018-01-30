अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   IOA appoints vikram singh sisodia as chef-de-mission for CWG 2018

IOA ने विक्रम सिंह सिसोदिया को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारतीय दल का प्रमुख बनाया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:41 PM IST
IOA appoints vikram singh sisodia as chef-de-mission for CWG 2018
विक्रम सिंह सिसोदिया
भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) ने मंगलवार को अपने संयुक्त सचिव विक्रम सिंह सिसोदिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए भारतीय दल का प्रमुख (Chef-de-Mission) बनाया।

आईओए ने साथ ही तीन प्रबंधकों की भी नियुक्ति की, जो सिसोदिया का सहयोग करेंगे और गेम्स के दौरान उनकी दिन-प्रतिदिन जिम्मेदारी में मदद करेंगे।

तीन टीम प्रबंधकों में मॉडर्न पैनथेलॉन फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, महासचिव, नामदेव शिरगांवकर, एशियन सेलिंग फेडरेशन, अजय नारंग, अंडमान एंड निकोबार, ओलिंपिक एसोसिएशन हैं।

आईओए ने एक बयान जारी करते हुए काहा, 'सिसोदिया को बड़े असाइनमेंट के लिए जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई हैं। वह मौजूदा समय में आईओए के संयुक्त सचिव पद पर हैं। तीन टीम प्रबंधक सिसोदिया की मदद करेंगे और गेम्स के दौरान दिन-प्रतिदिन जिम्मेदारी में उनकी मदद करेंगे।'

बता दें कि सिसोदिया छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य टेनिस संघ के अध्यक्ष भी हैं। 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गैस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दूसरे सबसे बड़े शहर गोल्ड कोस्ट में 4 से 15 अप्रैल तक आयोजित होंगे।

RELATED

आईओए के अध्यक्ष नरिंदर ध्रुव बत्रा ने कहा कि उन्हें चारों अधिकारीयों के गेम्स के दौरान जिम्मेदारी निभाने का विश्वास है। बत्रा ने कहा, 'मुझे इन चारों पर भारतीय दल का ख्याल रखने का पूरा भरोसा है। मैं इन सभी को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।'
vikram singh sisodia narinder batra ioa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preety Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Bahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online leak, these is how fans downloading Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, लोग ऐसे कर रहे फ्री में डाउनलोड, भंसाली को हो सकता है इतना नुकसान

30 जनवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान से छेड़छाड़, WhatsApp पर अश्लील मैसेज मिलने से परेशान होकर अब उठाया ये कदम

30 जनवरी 2018

how has picturised Johar scene in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में कैसे फिल्माया गया 'जौहर' जैसा मुश्किल सीन, कहानी रोमांचित कर देगी

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

After Shah Rukh Khan john Cena share Aamir Khan photo
Other Sports

जॉन सीना ने शाहरुख के बाद शेयर की आमिर खान की फोटो, वजह है एक लड़की की फिल्म

सीना ने न सिर्फ आमिर की फोटो शेयर की बल्कि उनको सीना ने ट्विटर पर फॉलो भी किया।

25 जनवरी 2018

Full USA Gymnastics directors board to quit over abuse scandal of Larry Nassar
Other Sports

USA जिम्नास्टिक्स बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स देंगे इस्तीफा, वजह जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

27 जनवरी 2018

republic day special:indian women players broken social bonds and have feathers to their dreams
Other Sports

महिला खिलाड़ियों के हौसलों ने सामाजिक बंधन तोड़, दिए अपने सपनों को पंख

24 जनवरी 2018

2 olympic gold medal winner rajbir singh labouring for his daily wages
Other Sports

ओलंपिक्स में 2 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाला यह खिलाड़ी मजदूरी करके भर रहा अपना पेट

26 दिसंबर 2017

sports minister rajyavardhan rathor launched khelo india anthem
Other Sports

'खेलो इंडिया' का एंथम और प्रोग्राम लॉन्च, चयनित एथलीट को मिलेगा 5 लाख की छात्रवृति

16 जनवरी 2018

Sushil Kumar qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games, Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters
Other Sports

Video: अखाड़े के बाहर पहलवान सुशील और प्रवीण राणा के समर्थकों का 'दंगल'

29 दिसंबर 2017

viswanathan anand wins World Rapid Chess Championship in riyadh president Congrats him
Other Sports

विश्वनाथन आनंद ने जीता वर्ल्ड रैपिड चेस चैंपियनशिप, कार्लसन से लिया 4 साल पुराना बदला

29 दिसंबर 2017

delhi slums boy nisar ahmed get training in usain bolt's club
Other Sports

दिल्ली की झोपड़पट्टी में रहने वाला निसार अब उसेन बोल्ट की एकेडमी में लेगा ट्रेनिंग

3 जनवरी 2018

indian boxer Vijender Singh registers tenth successive victory
Other Sports

भारतीय मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह ने अर्नेस्ट अमुजु को हराकर दर्ज की लगातार 10वीं जीत

24 दिसंबर 2017

the rock identifies the ms dhonis trademark helicopter shot
Other Sports

Video: 'द रॉक' ने पहचान लिया एमएस धोनी का ट्रेडमार्क शॉट, फिर कही ऐसी बात

27 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान को रौंदकर भारत U19 फाइनल में समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 7 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

30 जनवरी 2018

Video of Woman doing bowling goes viral 0:29

VIDEO: महिला को ये वीडियो बड़े ध्यान से देखें

30 जनवरी 2018

most funny incidents between sports persons on field special story 1:59

जब खिलाड़ियों के हाथ से निकल गई बात और हंस-हंस के पेट में पड़ गए बल

30 जनवरी 2018

Delhi cm arvind kejriwal attacked on bjp press conference 4:24

मैं गिड़गिड़ाता रहा उनके सामने हाथ जोड़कर: अरविंद केजरीवाल

30 जनवरी 2018

icc under 19 world cup: India won the match by 203 runs against pakistan 0:38

ICC अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप: सेमीफाइनल: भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 203 रनों से रौंदा

30 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.