दुबई पैरा बैडमिंटन: भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी, 17 पदक पक्के

Reached to the semi-finals in both category single and double at Fazza para Badminton championship , Dubai
Thank you love and support ❤️#badminton #Parabadminton #bwfworldtour @GoSportsVoices @TheArvindPandey @Paralympics @Tokyo2020 @GauravParaCoach pic.twitter.com/hU0P2bBqpa— Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkar07) April 2, 2021
#Odisha’s world champion Pramod Bhagat moved closer to an enviable treble, reaching singles, doubles and mixed-doubles semifinals in 3rd Dubai Para Badminton International 2021. Well done & good luck Pramod ! 👍🏼@PramodBhagat83 @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/hIl929Gtz3— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 2, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.