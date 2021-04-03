बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Indian para badminton team is shining in 3rd Dubai Para Badminton International 2021

दुबई पैरा बैडमिंटन: भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी, 17 पदक पक्के

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले Updated Sat, 03 Apr 2021 04:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी प्रमोद भगत
पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी प्रमोद भगत - फोटो : ट्विटर @sports
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रमोद भगत, पलक कोहली और प्रेम कुमार की अगुवाई में भारतीय पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों ने अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखते हुए दुबई पैरा बैडमिंटन इंटरनेशनल 2021 में 17 पदक पक्के किए।
विज्ञापन




भारतीय पैरालंपिक समिति की यहां जारी विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार भगत, कोहली और प्रेम कुमार ने एकल, युगल और मिश्रित युगल तीनों वर्गों के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई है, इसके अनुसार मनोज सरकार, सुकांत कदम, नितेश कुमार, कृष्णा नागर और मानसी जोशी तथा पारुल परमार ने भी अपने अपने वर्गों में सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश किया।



मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन भगत ने पुरुष एकल एसएल3 में इंडोनिशया के उकुन रूकेंदी को 21-16, 21-13 से हराया। इसके बाद उन्होंने मनोज सरकार के साथ मिलकर पुरुष युगल ओर कोहली के साथ मिश्रित युगल के अंतिम चार में भी जगह पक्की की।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national para badminton dubai para badminton india दुबई पैरा बैडमिंटन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

तारिक शाह
Bollywood

दुखद: अभिनेता-निर्देशक तारिक शाह का मुंबई में निधन, किडनी संबंधी बीमारियों से थे पीड़ित

3 अप्रैल 2021

अक्षर पटेल
Cricket News

अक्षर पटेल कोरोना पॉजिटिव: IPL से ठीक पहले दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए बुरी खबर

3 अप्रैल 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन और अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

इन सितारों के हमशक्ल को देखकर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा, एक तो कश्मीर में ही मौजूद है

3 अप्रैल 2021

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म कांड का आरोपी
Agra

आगरा सामूहिक दुष्कर्म कांड: पति के सामने गर्भवती से की थी हैवानियत, विरोध पर पीटते रहे और वो गिड़गिड़ाती रही

3 अप्रैल 2021

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: श्रीकांत के प्यार में दूसरी पत्नी बनने को तैयार थीं जया प्रदा, इस वजह से खराब हुए रिश्ते

3 अप्रैल 2021

नोएडा का व्यापारी
Noida

बेरहम: जान बचाने के लिए गिड़गिड़ाता रहा व्यापारी, रंगदारी नहीं देने पर सरेबाजार पीटते रहे बदमाश, देखें तस्वीरें

3 अप्रैल 2021

रवि दुबे
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: अभिनेता से निर्माता बने रवि दुबे, बोले- मुझे नहीं बनना दूसरे देश का नागरिक

3 अप्रैल 2021

ग्रह परिवर्तन अप्रैल 2021
Predictions

अप्रैल में ग्रहों की चाल: गुरु, मंगल और शुक्र जैसे बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे अपनी राशि, इन पांच राशियों के लिए अच्छा समय

3 अप्रैल 2021

sex racket
Noida

नोएडा सेक्स रैकेट : 14 युवतियों के साथ ऐसे हाल में थे सात पुरुष, कमरे से मिले आपत्तिजनक सामान को देख पुलिस हैरान

3 अप्रैल 2021

मंगलूरू का कोरगाजा मंदिर
India News

मंगलूरू: तीन मुस्लिम दोस्तों ने मंदिर के दानपात्र में डालीं आपत्तिजनक चीजें, एक की मौत के बाद कबूला जुर्म

3 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X