स्पेशल ओलंपिक में भारत का 378 सदस्यीय दल करेगा शिरकत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 10:23 PM IST
स्पेशल ओलंपिक
स्पेशल ओलंपिक
अबुधाबी में 14 से 21 मार्च तक होने वाले स्पेशल ओलंपिक के लिए 378 सदस्यीय भारतीय दल को सोमवार को गर्मजोशी से विदाई दी गई। 
भारतीय दल आठ मार्च को अबुधाबी रवाना होगा, जिसमें 289 एथलीट और 73 कोच शामिल हैं। भारतीय खिलाड़ी 24 ओलंपिक स्पर्धाओं में से 14 में भाग लेंगे। विदाई समारोह का आयोजन फ्रेंक एंथोनी पब्लिक स्कूल में किया गया था। 





इस मौके पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ और इक्वाडोर के उच्चायोग हेक्टर क्यूवा जाकोम विशेष अतिथि के तौर पर उपस्थित थे। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने राष्ट्रीय खेल निदेशक और प्रतिनिधिमंडल के प्रमुख विक्टर आर वाज की देखरेख में अभ्यास किया है। कैफ ने कहा कि स्पेशल ओलंपिक खास तरह की मुहिम है। मुझे भारतीय दल को विदाई देने का हिस्सा होने पर खुशी है।

mohammad kaif special olympics indian contingent मोहम्मद कैफ स्पेशल ओलंपिक भारतीय दल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

