युवा शटलर समिया ने बुल्गारिया में फहराया तिरंगा, भारत ने तीन स्वर्ण सहित जीते छह पदक 

GOLD Medalists!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 11, 2019
🇮🇳 junior shuttlers picked 3🥇
Edvin Joy/Shruti Mishra bt Brandon Zhi/Abbygael Harris 21-14;21-17.
Tanisha Crasto/Aditi Bhatt bt Bengisu Ercetin/ Zehra Erdfm 21-15;18-21;21-18.
Samiya Imad Faruqui bt Anastasiia Shapovalova(2) 9-21;21-12,22-20
Kudos👏 pic.twitter.com/NbguQ5aN16
11 अगस्त 2019