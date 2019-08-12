शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   India shuttlers end campaign with six medals, including three gold in Bulgarian Championships 

युवा शटलर समिया ने बुल्गारिया में फहराया तिरंगा, भारत ने तीन स्वर्ण सहित जीते छह पदक 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 12:34 AM IST
समिया इमाद फारुकी
समिया इमाद फारुकी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
युवा शटलर समिया इमाद फारुकी ने बुल्गारियन जूनियर इंटरनेशनल चैंपियनशिप में महिला एकल में स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। इससे भारतीय शटलरों ने इस चैंपियनशिप में तीन स्वर्ण, एक रजत और दो कांस्य सहित कुल छह पदक जीते।
विज्ञापन


समिया फाइनल में रूस की अनास्तासिया शापोवालोवा को 9-21,21-12,22-20 से हराकर चैंपियन बनी। मिश्रित युगल में इडविन जॉय और श्रुति मिश्रा की जोड़ी ने ब्रिटेन के ब्रेंडन झही हाओ और एबगेल हैरिस की जोड़ी को 21-14,21-17 से और महिला युगल में तनीषा और अदिति भट्ट की जोड़ी ने तुर्की की बेंगीसू और जेहरा की जोड़ी को 21-15,18-21,21-18 से हराकर पीला तमगा जीता।

पुरुष युगल में इशान भट्टनागर और विष्णुवर्धन की जोड़ी को फाइनल में हारकर रजत से संतोष करना पड़ा। मालविका बसंद और मेरबा को कांसा मिला।  
विज्ञापन

Recommended

tennis
Other Sports

पाक का डेविस कप मुकाबला तटस्थ स्थान पर स्थानांतरित करने से इनकार 

12 अगस्त 2019

अभिनव बिंद्रा
Other Sports

...जब दिसंबर की सर्दी में अभिनव बिंद्रा ने लगाए 100 पुश-अप

12 अगस्त 2019

प्रो कबड्डी 2019
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: हरियाणा ने बेंगलुरु को पटका, टाइटंस ने दर्ज की पहली जीत

11 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
11 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

11 अगस्त राशिफल: जानें सावन का आखिरी रविवार किस राशियों के लिए होगा शुभ

11 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

'जय हिंद' लिखने पर पाकिस्तानी महिला ने प्रियंका पर उठाए सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने जवाब देकर बोलती की बंद

11 अगस्त 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

'जय हिंद' लिखने पर पाकिस्तानी महिला ने प्रियंका पर उठाए सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने जवाब देकर बोलती की बंद

11 अगस्त 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक आर्थिक राशिफल 12 से 18 अगस्त: सभी राशियों के लिए ऐसा रहेगा यह हप्ता

11 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
विज्ञापन
bulgarian junior championships samiya imad faruqui
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दीया कुमारी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

अयोध्या मामला: जयपुर राजघराने ने किया दावा, कहा- हम भगवान राम के वंशज

11 अगस्त 2019

This is why Indian women are more likely to have a Vitamin D deficiency
Health & Fitness

भारत में 70 फीसदी महिलाओं में विटामिन डी की कमी, जानें इसके लक्षण और बचाव

11 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
हिंदी-कक्षा का उद्घाटन
World

जॉर्ज वॉशिंगटन विश्वविद्यालय में निशुल्क हिंदी कक्षाएं शुरू करेगा भारतीय दूतावास

11 अगस्त 2019

उत्तर कोरियाई नेता किम जोंग उन
World

उत्तर कोरिया में किम जोंग की निगरानी में किया गया 'नए हथियार' का परीक्षण

11 अगस्त 2019

रेल कोच में बनाया कार्यालय
Delhi NCR

कबाड़ में न जाएं इसलिए 25 साल पुराने रेलवे के दो डिब्बों में बना दिया ऑफिस, यहीं बैठ रहा स्टाफ

11 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान साथियों संग गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तार अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, अखाड़े में लगाना चाहता था लूट की रकम

11 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पीओके में जुटे 150 आतंकी, नापाक करतूत का जवाब देने को हाई अलर्ट पर सेना

11 अगस्त 2019

अनंतनाग में अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

...जब डोभाल से व्यापारी ने पूछा आपको पता है द्रास कहां है?

11 अगस्त 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

अगर आप पर है सूर्य, शनि और राहु की अशुभ छाया, फिर जरूर करें ये उपाय

11 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिंगल पुरुष सैनिकों को भी मिलेगी बच्चे की देखभाल की छुट्टी, रक्षा मंत्री ने दी मंजूरी 

11 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चेन्नई लायंस
Other Sports

अल्टीमेट टेबल टेनिस: दबंग दिल्ली को हराकर चेन्नई लायंस बना चैंपियन

चेन्नई लायंस ने अल्टीमेट टेबल टेनिस (यूटीटी) के तीसरे सत्र का खिताब जीत लिया।

11 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इंडियन वॉलीबॉल
Other Sports

एशियन अंडर 23 वालीबॉल चैंपियनशिप: पहली बार गोल्ड जीतने से चूकी भारतीय टीम, बनी उपविजेता

11 अगस्त 2019

विनेश फोगाट
Other Sports

लगातार चौथा गोल्ड जीतने से चूकी विनेश फोगाट, मेडवेड कुश्ती टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में हारीं

11 अगस्त 2019

ईरान वॉलीबॉल कोच
Other Sports

ईरान में बिना रिश्ते वाले पुरुषों को छूना है बैन, महिला खिलाड़ियों ने इस तरह से मिलाया कोच से हाथ

11 अगस्त 2019

स्क्वैश
Other Sports

ओट्टेर्स कप स्क्वॉश ओपन: अभिषेक प्रधान और उर्वशी ने जीते खिताब

11 अगस्त 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Other Sports

पाकिस्तान को हराकर भारत एशियाई पुरुष अंडर-23 वालीबॉल चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में 

10 अगस्त 2019

dutee chand
Other Sports

दुती को मिला वीजा, यूरोपीय दौड़ में भाग लेने के लिए सरकार से मांगी थी मदद

10 अगस्त 2019

शरथ कमल
Other Sports

अल्टीमेट टेबल टेनिस: शरत कमल की मदद से चेन्नई लायंस फाइनल में, दबंग दिल्ली से होगी भिड़ंत

11 अगस्त 2019

दुती चंद
Other Sports

दुती ने विदेश मंत्री से लगाई गुहार, टूर्नामेंटों में भाग लेने के लिए मांगा वीजा

9 अगस्त 2019

पटना पायरेट्स बनाम यूपी योद्धा
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: पटना पायरेट्स की धमाकेदार जीत, बंगाल ने यू मुंबा को 30-26 से हराया

9 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस तो भारत ने भी अटारी तक नहीं भेजी ट्रेन

समझौता एक्सप्रेस रद्द किए जाने के बाद भारत ने दिल्ली से अटारी के बीच चलने वाली लिंक एक्सप्रेस को रविवार को रद्द कर दिया।

11 अगस्त 2019

बाढ़ 1:24

कर्नाटक पहुंचे अमित शाह ने बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का किया हवाई सर्वेक्षण

11 अगस्त 2019

गुजरात बाढ़ 2:17

गुजरात: बाढ़ के बीच बच्चों के लिए हनुमान बना पुलिसवाला, जान बचाकर कंधों पर लाया

11 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 3:02

बकरीद से पहले ऐसे हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात

11 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली-लाहौर बस सेवा 3:01

पाकिस्तान ने अब दिल्ली-लाहौर बस सेवा भी रोकी, DTC को भेजा ईमेल

11 अगस्त 2019

Related

प्रो कबड्डी 2019
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: तमिल थलाइवाज और दंबग दिल्ली ने जीते अपने-अपने मुकाबले

10 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Other Sports

जर्मनी में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 15 फुटबॉलर चोटिल

10 अगस्त 2019

बेंगलुरु बुल्स
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: तेलुगु टाइटंस को 47-26 से हराकर बेंगलुरु बुल्स ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक

9 अगस्त 2019

हरियाणा vs पटना
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: हरियाणा जीता, योद्धा व थलाईवास का मुकाबला बराबरी पर छूटा

8 अगस्त 2019

टेबल टेनिस
Other Sports

अल्टीमेट टेबल टेनिस: यू मुंबा को हराकर दबंग दिल्ली ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह

10 अगस्त 2019

babita phogat
Other Sports

जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर पहलवान बबीता फोगाट ने कहा 'लठ गाड़ दिया'

5 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited