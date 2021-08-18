विश्व जूनियर चैंपियनशिप: भारतीय पहलवान रविंदर की हुई 'चांदी', पृथ्वीराज पाटिल ने जीता कांस्य पदक

India's Ravinder wins 🥈 in the Men's Freestyle 61 Kg at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Ufa, Russia— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021
Many congratulations!#WrestleUfa #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/6GvgO1qBZ1
