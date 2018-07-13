The biggest positive to come out of what Hima Das has achieved isn't the medal, it's the hope that India can. Take a bow, champion!— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 13, 2018
Incredible effort from Hima Das for winning gold medal for the country. No words can describe the feelings of this impeccable feat🥇— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 13, 2018
T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018
Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018
Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women's 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018
India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018
Hima Das creates history by winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships. She is 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. #NariShakti— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 12, 2018
In the video below, you will see what makes Hima Das, Gold medalist at the world under-20 Athletics Championship, in Finland, so special!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2018
This is India’s first ever Gold in a track event at a world championship.
I salute her achievement & congratulate her on her historic win. pic.twitter.com/N4q62mVecM
Proud on u #Hima! First ever🥇in Track & Field, #U20WorldChampionship In history of Sports India, u will b remembered, u are unstoppable, keep going..✌🏽💪🏽 coming era is looking forwards to India for bigger sports achievements and brighter future!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 12, 2018
