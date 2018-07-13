शहर चुनें

'गोल्ड नहीं देश के लिए उम्मीद जीत लाई हिमा दास', महान शख्सियतों ने कुछ ऐसे दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 13 Jul 2018 12:25 PM IST
भारत की उदीयमान एथलीट हिमा दास ने बृहस्पतिवार को फिनलैंड के टेंपेयर शहर में आईएएएफ विश्व अंडर-20 एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप की 400 मीटर दौड़ में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। हिमा विश्व चैंपियनशिप में किसी भी स्तर पर स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला एथलीट हैं।
यही नहीं वह विश्व चैंपियनशिप की ट्रैक स्पर्धा में पीला तमगा जीते वाली पहली भारतीय (महिला व पुरुष) एथलीट भी बन गईं। 18 वर्षीय हिमा ने फाइनल में 51.46 सेकंड का समय निकालकर पहला स्थान हासिल किया। हालांकि यह हिमा का व्यक्तिगत सर्वश्रेष्ठ (51.13 सेकंड) प्रदर्शन नहीं है, जो उन्होंने पिछले महीने गवाहाटी में हुई राष्ट्रीय इंटर स्टेट चैंपियनशिप में निकाला था। यह उपलब्धि हासिल करते ही हिमा दास को देश के कई बड़े दिग्गज बधाई दे रहे हैं।

देश के सुपरस्टार फुटबॉलर सुनील छेत्री ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउं पर हिमा को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'हिमा दास एक गोल्ड मेडल नहीं ही एक उम्मीद जीतकर लाई हैं'

वहीं क्रिकेट के हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा, 'अतुल्नीय...इस लम्हें को शब्दों में बयां कर पाना मुश्किल है।'
