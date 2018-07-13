T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women's 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018



India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा, 'विश्व चैंपियनशिप में पहला गोल्ड जीतने वाली हिमा दास को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। तुमने देश को हाथ उठाकर जयहिंद बोलने का अवसर दिया है'वहीं देश के प्रथम नागरिक यानी राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने लिखा, 'देश के लिए गोल्ड जीतने वाली एथलीट हिमा दास को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। भारत को विश्व चैंपियनशिप में मिलने वाला यह पहला गोल्ड है। यह न सिर्फ असम बल्कि पूरे भारत के लिए गर्व की बात है'टीम इंडिया के पूर्व खिलाड़ी वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, 'क्या बात है...हिमा दास पर गर्व है हमें। विश्व चैंपियनशिप में इतिहास रचकर तुमने देश का गौरव बढ़ाया है।'देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'देश के लिए यह बेहद खुशी और गर्व की बात है कि एक किसान की बेटी ने विश्व अंडर-20 चैंपियनशिप की 400 मीटर रिले में गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा है। मैं उन्हें बधाई देता हूं। हिमा की यह उपलब्धि आने वाले समय में देश के अन्य एथलीटों को आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित करेगी।'