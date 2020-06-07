शहर चुनें
Other Sports ›   Hilarious connection between The Undertaker and Dawood Ibrahim on Twitter

आखिर ट्विटर पर दाऊद इब्राहिम की तुलना WWE सुपरस्टार अंडरटेकर से क्यों हो रही है?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 09:37 PM IST
अंडरटेकर और दाऊद इब्राहिम
अंडरटेकर और दाऊद इब्राहिम - फोटो : ट्विटर

ख़बर सुनें

सार

WWE ने हाल ही में द अंडरटेकर: लास्ट राइड नामक एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री जारी की थी, जिसने उनके करियर के कई बेहतरीन लम्हों के अलावा रेसलमेनिया में उन्हें मिली भावनात्मक विदाई भी शामिल थी।

विस्तार

बीते कुछ दिनों से अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम की मौत की अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि भारत का यह मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी कोरोना वायरस का शिकार हो गया। रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया कि दाऊद और उसकी पत्नी दोनों का इलाज कराची मिलिट्री अस्पताल में जारी था, जहां मियां-बीवी कोरोना से जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। हालांकि दाऊद का सारा धंधा संभालने वाले उसके भाई अनीस ने इन बातों को निराधार बताया।
इस बीच ट्विटर पर लोग दाऊद की तुलना WWE सुपरस्टार अंडरटेकर से करने लगे हैं। दरअसल, यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब दाऊद की मौत की खबरें उड़ी हो, इससे पहले कई बार ऐसे दावें किए जा चुके हैं। कभी दाऊद की मौत दिल का दौरा पड़ने से तो कभी उसे गैंगरीन होने की खबर सामने आती रही है। ठीक उसी तरह 90 के दशक में बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे अंडरटेकर को लेकर माना जाता था कि वह एक अलौकिक इंसान है और कई बार मरकर दोबारा जिंदा होकर रिंग पर पहुंच जाते हैं। 
देखिए मजेदार ट्वीट्स
 
 
 
 

WWE ने हाल ही में द अंडरटेकर: लास्ट राइड नामक एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री जारी की थी, जिसने उनके करियर के कई बेहतरीन लम्हों के अलावा रेसलमेनिया में उन्हें मिली भावनात्मक विदाई भी शामिल थी।

अंडरटेकर दाउद इब्राहिम daud ibrahim undertaker

विज्ञापन

