आखिर ट्विटर पर दाऊद इब्राहिम की तुलना WWE सुपरस्टार अंडरटेकर से क्यों हो रही है?

विस्तार

यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब

दाऊद की मौत की खबरें उड़ी हो, इससे पहले कई बार ऐसे दावें किए जा चुके हैं। कभी दाऊद की मौत दिल का दौरा पड़ने से तो कभी उसे गैंगरीन होने की खबर सामने आती रही है। ठीक उसी तरह

एक अलौकिक इंसान है और कई बार मरकर दोबारा जिंदा होकर रिंग पर पहुंच जाते हैं।

देखिए मजेदार ट्वीट्स

#DawoodIbrahim #Dawood

Congratulation to Dawood he beat undertaker. In maximum no of death pic.twitter.com/bthKbaEZVo — Simran (@ja_simran_jaa) June 6, 2020

Both Undertaker and Dawood have died and came back so many times in past.

Meanwhile, Yamraj to Undertaker and Dawood Ibrahim:- pic.twitter.com/GJQ1JQjqy8 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) June 6, 2020

Lets see who wins the record's of most no of death Dawood Ibrahim or @undertaker ??#DawoodIbrahim #indianmedia pic.twitter.com/gC60DOAVMI — Bangali Babu (@trollduniya) June 6, 2020

Undertaker Death and wwe retirement - pic.twitter.com/Q8I11Q4Wdh — NaresH Saharan (@im_saharank) June 6, 2020

बीते कुछ दिनों से अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम की मौत की अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि भारत का यह मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी कोरोना वायरस का शिकार हो गया। रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया कि दाऊद और उसकी पत्नी दोनों का इलाज कराची मिलिट्री अस्पताल में जारी था, जहां मियां-बीवी कोरोना से जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। हालांकि दाऊद का सारा धंधा संभालने वाले उसके भाई अनीस ने इन बातों को निराधार बताया।इस बीच ट्विटर पर लोग दाऊद की तुलना WWE सुपरस्टार अंडरटेकर से करने लगे हैं। दरअसल,90 के दशक में बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे अंडरटेकर को लेकर माना जाता था कि वह

WWE ने हाल ही में द अंडरटेकर: लास्ट राइड नामक एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री जारी की थी, जिसने उनके करियर के कई बेहतरीन लम्हों के अलावा रेसलमेनिया में उन्हें मिली भावनात्मक विदाई भी शामिल थी।