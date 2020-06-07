आखिर ट्विटर पर दाऊद इब्राहिम की तुलना WWE सुपरस्टार अंडरटेकर से क्यों हो रही है?

देखिए मजेदार ट्वीट्स
#DawoodIbrahim #Dawood— Simran (@ja_simran_jaa) June 6, 2020
Congratulation to Dawood he beat undertaker. In maximum no of death pic.twitter.com/bthKbaEZVo
Both Undertaker and Dawood have died and came back so many times in past.— Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) June 6, 2020
Meanwhile, Yamraj to Undertaker and Dawood Ibrahim:- pic.twitter.com/GJQ1JQjqy8
Lets see who wins the record's of most no of death Dawood Ibrahim or @undertaker ??#DawoodIbrahim #indianmedia pic.twitter.com/gC60DOAVMI— Bangali Babu (@trollduniya) June 6, 2020
Undertaker Death and wwe retirement - pic.twitter.com/Q8I11Q4Wdh— NaresH Saharan (@im_saharank) June 6, 2020
WWE ने हाल ही में द अंडरटेकर: लास्ट राइड नामक एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री जारी की थी, जिसने उनके करियर के कई बेहतरीन लम्हों के अलावा रेसलमेनिया में उन्हें मिली भावनात्मक विदाई भी शामिल थी।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.