दुती चंद ने रचा इतिहास, 100 मी. रेस के ग्लोबल इवेंट में गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 12:58 PM IST
दुती चंद
दुती चंद - फोटो : social Media
भारत की शीर्ष महिला धाविका दुती चंद ने इटली में चल रहे वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीत इतिहास रच दिया है। दुती ने 30वें समर यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 100 मीटर कॉम्पिटिशन का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया है।  
 दुती की इस जीत पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर दुती को इस जीत पर बधाई दी है।
 


खेल मंत्री किरन रिजिजू ने भी दुती को बधाई दी। रिजिजू ने रेस का एक वीडियो भी अपने हैंडल से शेयर किया। 
 

 
