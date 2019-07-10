दुती चंद ने रचा इतिहास, 100 मी. रेस के ग्लोबल इवेंट में गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय

Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2019
Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019
Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals.
You make India proud! #Universiade @FISU https://t.co/LVSkbsPZOP
I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Rh4phsKCEI— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 10, 2019
🏅 Picked it up! pic.twitter.com/Qwci6Uz5Yr— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति (आईओसी) ने भारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेल आयोजनों की मेजबानी को लेकर लगाया गया प्रतिबंध गुरूवार को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटा लिया है।
20 जून 2019