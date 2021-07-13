बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Deepak Kabra becomes first Indian gymnastics judge at Olympics

टोक्यो 2020: दीपक काबरा ने रचा इतिहास, ओलंपिक में जिमनास्टिक के जज चुने जाने वाले बने पहले भारतीय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:09 PM IST
टोक्यो ओलंपिक
टोक्यो ओलंपिक - फोटो : social media
भारत के जिम्नास्टिक जज दीपक काबरा ने इतिहास रच दिया है। उन्हें ओलंपिक में जिमनास्टिक के लिए जज चुना गया है। पहली बार जिम्नास्टिक में भारत का कोई जज ओलंपिक में शामिल होगा। 
भारत की स्टार जिम्नास्टिक खिलाड़ी दीपा कर्माकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'ओलंपिक गेम्स में जिम्नास्टिक में बतौर जज चयनित होने वाले पहले भारतीय! दीपक काबरा भैया को इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई और टोक्यो 2020 के लिए शुभकामनाएं।'


sports other sports national deepak kabra
