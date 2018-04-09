शहर चुनें

CWG 2018: भारत का विजयी आगाज, शूटिंग में जीतू ने गोल्ड और वेटलिफ्टिंग में प्रदीप ने जीता सिल्वर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 08:26 AM IST
21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के पांचवें दिन भारत का विजय आगाज हुआ। सोमवार को गोल्ड कोस्ट के करारा स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे शूटिंग इवेंट में भारतीय शूटर जीतू राय ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। जीतू राय ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल के इवेंट में कुल 235.1 अंक हासिल करते हुए गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। वहीं, भारत के ओमप्रकाश मिथरवाल ने 214.3 अंकों के साथ ब्रॉन्ज मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया। इसी के साथ भारत के खाते में अब तक 15 मेडल हो गए हैं, जिसमें से 8 गोल्ड, 3 सिल्वर और 4 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल शामिल हैं।
 
भारतीय पुरुष वेटलिफ्टर प्रदीप सिंह ने 105 किग्रा भारवर्ग में सिल्वर
इसके अलावा भारतीय पुरुष वेटलिफ्टर प्रदीप सिंह ने 105 किग्रा भारवर्ग में सिल्वर मेडल जीता है। उन्होंने कुल 352 किग्रा भारवर्ग के साथ सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया। उन्होंने स्नैच राउंड में 152 किग्रा का वजन उठाया, जबकि क्लीन एंड जर्क राउंड में 200 किग्रा भारवर्ग का वजन उठाकर भारत के खाते में एक और मेडल ला दिया।

वहीं, गोल्ड मेडल समोआ के वेटलिफ्टर सलेने माओ ने कुल 360 किग्रा के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीता। उन्होंने स्नैच राउंड में 154 किग्रा और क्लीन एंड जर्क राउंड में 206 किग्रा वजन उठाकर गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा किया। वही, इंग्लैंड के वेटलिफ्टर ओवेन बॉक्सेल कुल 351 किग्रा के साथ ब्रॉन्ज मेडल से ही संतोष करना पड़ा। 
 

