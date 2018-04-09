#FLASH: Jitu Rai wins gold in men's 10m air pistol event, Om Mitharwal bags bronze. #CWG18 pic.twitter.com/9EL1Xb80Gr— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
Pradeep Singh wins silver in men’s 105 kg weightlifting #CommonWealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/IYUspgPaUf— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
बेलमॉन्ट शूटिंग सेंटर में पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में भारत के ओम मिथरवाल और जीतू राय ने फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है।
9 अप्रैल 2018