CWG 2018: चौथे दिन लगा मेडलों का 'चौका', राष्ट्रपति-प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर इन दिग्गजों ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 12:03 PM IST
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के चौथे दिन भारत को शानदार सफलता मिली। रविवार को भारतीय वेटलिफेटर पूनम यादव ने गोल्ड के साथ खाता खोला। पूनम यादव ने 69 किलो भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता। पूनम ने महिला वेटलिफ्टिंग में कुल 222 किलोग्राम भार उठाकर यहां गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा किया है। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की सारा डेविस को पछाड़कर स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा किया। इसके अलावा भारत की स्टार महिला शूटर मनु भाकर ने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में गोल्ड मेडल जीता। आखिरी शॉट में भाकर ने 10.4 पॉइंट हासिल करके गोल्ड मेडल हासिल कर लिया है। मुकाबले में 16 साल की मनु ने रिकॉर्ड कुल 240.9 अंकों से साथ गोल्ड पर कब्जा किया। 
इसके अलावा भारत की स्टार शूटर हीना सिद्धू ने सिल्वर मेडल अपने नाम किया। उन्होंने 234.0 अंकों के साथ सिल्वर मेडल जीता। वहीं, पुरुष शूटर रविकुमार ने पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर रायफल स्पर्धा में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता। उन्होंने आखिरी शॉट में 10.2 अंकों साथ कांस्य पदक पर कब्जा किया। इस मुकाबले में उन्होंने कुल 224.1 अंक हासिल किए।

इसी के साथ भारत के खाते में अब तक 6 गोल्ड, 2 सिल्वर और 2 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल आए हैं। चौथे दिन अभी तक भारत ने 4 मेडल पर कब्जा किया है। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के चौथे दिन पूनम यादव के शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'भारोत्तोलन प्रतियोगिता के 69 किलो वर्ग में पूनम यादव को स्वर्ण पदक। उन्हें बहुत बधाई.....हमारे भारोत्तोलकों ने अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखा है।'




वहीं, भारतीय महिला शूटर मनु भाकर को गोल्ड हीना को सिद्धू मेडल जीतने के लिए राष्ट्रपति ने शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'अब हमारे  निशानेबाजों की बारी .... मनु भाकर को  10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में स्वर्ण पदक और हिना सिद्धू को रजत पदक जीतने के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई।'


commonwealth games 2018 cwg 2018 gold coast 2018

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विकास ठाकुर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: विकास ने दिलाया भारत को 11वां मेडल, पूनम और मनु ने जीता गोल्ड

21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत की पूनम यादव ने महिला वेटलिफ्टिंग में गोल्ड जीत लिया है।

8 अप्रैल 2018

एमसी मेरीकॉम
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मेरीकॉम से भारत को एक और मेडल की आस, सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह

8 अप्रैल 2018

मनु और हीना
Other Sports

CWG 2018: चौथे दिन भारत को मिली दो स्वर्णिम सफलता, मनु ने जीता गोल्ड तो हीना का सिल्वर पर कब्जा

8 अप्रैल 2018

वेंकट राहुल रगला
Other Sports

CWG 2018: तीसरे दिन भारत ने लगाया गोल्ड का 'चौका', वेंकट ने रचा इतिहास

7 अप्रैल 2018

सतीश शिवालिंगम
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत के खाते में आया तीसरा गोल्ड, सतीश शिवलिंगम ने बढ़ाया देश का सम्मान

7 अप्रैल 2018

सतीश कुमार शिवालिंगम
Other Sports

CWG 2018 राउंड अप: तीसरे दिन भारत के खाते में आए दो गोल्ड, जानिए बाकी खेलों में कैसा रहा प्रदर्शन

7 अप्रैल 2018

संजीता चानू
Other Sports

CWG 2018: संजीता चानू को स्वर्णिम सफलता, वेटलिफ्टिंग में देश को दिलाया दूसरा गोल्ड

6 अप्रैल 2018

मीराबाई चानू
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मीराबाई चानू को स्वर्णिम सफलता, वेटलिफ्टिंग में देश को दिलाया पहला गोल्ड

5 अप्रैल 2018

दीपक लाठेर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: दीपक लाठेर ने जीता कांस्य, अमित पंघाल ने भी बढ़ाई पदक की आस

6 अप्रैल 2018

gururaja
Other Sports

गुरुराजा ने CWG 2018 में खोला भारत का खाता, जीता सिल्वर मेडल

5 अप्रैल 2018

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

आप जिन खेलो को बचपने से खेलते या देखते चले आ रहे हैं क्या आपको पता है कि वो कितने पुराने हैें। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कितनी है इन खेलों की उम्र...

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

Devendra Jhajharia 0:29

रियो पैरालिंपिक में देवेन्द्र ने लहराया परचम, गोल्ड पर किया कब्जा

14 सितंबर 2016

दीपा मलिक 0:51

दीपा मलिक ने पैरालंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास

13 सितंबर 2016

rajesh bhandari appointed boxing coach in commonwealth games
Shimla

कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में हिमाचल से बॉक्सिंग कोच

8 अप्रैल 2018

विकास ठाकुर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: विकास ने दिलाया भारत को 11वां मेडल, पूनम और मनु ने जीता गोल्ड

8 अप्रैल 2018

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारत, पाकिस्तान को आसानी से हरा देता, अगर नहीं करता ये गलती

7 अप्रैल 2018

सतीश शिवालिंगम
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत के खाते में आया तीसरा गोल्ड, सतीश शिवलिंगम ने बढ़ाया देश का सम्मान

7 अप्रैल 2018

दीपक लाठेर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: दीपक लाठेर ने जीता कांस्य, अमित पंघाल ने भी बढ़ाई पदक की आस

6 अप्रैल 2018

नमन तंवर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: बॉक्सर नमन तंवर पहुंचे क्वार्टर फाइनल में, तंजानिया के मुक्केबाज को दी करारी मात

6 अप्रैल 2018

