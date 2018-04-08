GOLD to Punam Yadav in 69 Kg weightlifting...big congratulations to her..super performance by our weightlifters continues at #GC2018 #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2018
Our shooters double strike at #GC2018 Big Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning GOLD and to Heena Sidhu for bagging SILVER in 10m Air Pistol #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2018
Our shooters are bang on target.... Delighted to learn that Ravi Kumar has won BRONZE in the 10m Air Rifle event at #GC2018 #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2018
India congratulates Punam Yadav for winning the Gold Medal in the 69 Kg women’s weightlifting event. Her dedication towards weightlifting is truly admirable: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/cdVj0jr6WD— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018
Delighted that Heena Sidhu won the Silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/eyUbu5BjBn— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018
The promising shooter Ravi Kumar has won the Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Every Indian takes pride in his accomplishment. This young shooter has made a rich contribution towards sports: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/UpUs56Wtm6— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018
Fabulous Five🥇— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018
Bravo Punam Yadav! From a🥉at #CWG in 2014 to a🥇at #CWG2018, you have indeed come a long way! Perfect start to the morning.
Our weight lifters continue to make Indian flag 🇮🇳 fly high. #IndiaatCWG pic.twitter.com/eI4SUosCfW
Gunning for Glory!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018
Young shooters like Manu Bhaker & @HeenaSidhu10 winning laurels at the global platform of #CWG2018 are proof of India's shining future in sports.
Many congratulations to both champs for🥇 and 🥈 respectively in 10 m air pistol at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/1IqZVzuXMr
Many Congratulations to Ravi Kumar for shooting a bronze in the 10 m air rifle shooting event at #CWG2018.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018
Immensely proud to see India's medal tally going up with our players strong performances across sports! #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/nsWHwo0iUN
