Fabulous Five🥇



Bravo Punam Yadav! From a🥉at #CWG in 2014 to a🥇at #CWG2018, you have indeed come a long way! Perfect start to the morning.



Our weight lifters continue to make Indian flag 🇮🇳 fly high. #IndiaatCWG pic.twitter.com/eI4SUosCfW — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018

Gunning for Glory!



Young shooters like Manu Bhaker & @HeenaSidhu10 winning laurels at the global platform of #CWG2018 are proof of India's shining future in sports.



Many congratulations to both champs for🥇 and 🥈 respectively in 10 m air pistol at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/1IqZVzuXMr — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018

Many Congratulations to Ravi Kumar for shooting a bronze in the 10 m air rifle shooting event at #CWG2018.



Immensely proud to see India's medal tally going up with our players strong performances across sports! #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/nsWHwo0iUN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018

वहीं, खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने भी खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'सुबह की शानदार शुरुआत। पूनम यादव को गोल्ड जीतने के लिए बधाई। भारतीय वेटलिफ्टरों ने भारत को गौरवान्वित किया और तिरंगा को ऊंचा किया।'इसके बाद खेल मंत्री ने मनु भाकर को गोल्ड, हीना सिद्धू को सिल्वर और रवि कुमार को ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने पर शुभकामनाएं दी।