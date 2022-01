Australian Open: वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 एश्ले बार्टी ने विपक्षियों को दी चेतावनी, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से पहले जीता यह खिताब

Ashleigh Barty wins a title on home soil for the third consecutive season.



The World No.1 wins her 2nd #AdelaideTennis title with a 63 62 win over No.7 seed Elena Rybakina. Seals a week that included wins over Gauff, Kenin, and Swiatek.



Title No.14. pic.twitter.com/NZCb8y0rs3