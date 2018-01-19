Download App
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन : पुरुष एकल में नडाल ने दी दामिर को करारी शिकस्त, पहुंचे तीसरे दौर में

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:14 PM IST
राफेल नडाल - फोटो : EPA
विश्व के शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त स्पेनिश टेनिस खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल का वर्ष के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में शानदार सफर जारी है। नडाल ने पुरुष एकल के तीसरे दौर में 28वीं सीड बोस्निया के दामिर दजुमहुर को 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 से पराजित कर 11वीं बार चौथे दौर में प्रवेश किया। यह मुकाबला एक घंटा और 50 मिनट तक चला।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के निक किर्गियोस ने जो विल्फ्रेड सोंगा को 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी। ग्रिगोर दिमित्रोव ने आंद्रे रुबलेव को 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 से हराया। स्पेन के पाब्लो बुस्ता ने लक्जमबर्ग के जाइल्स मुलर को 7-6, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 से पराजित किया। 

RELATED

क्रोएशिया के मारिन सिलिच भी चौथे दौर में प्रवेश कर गए हैं। सिलिच ने तीसरे दौर में रेयान हैरिसन को 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी। अर्जेंटीना के  डिएगो श्वार्ट्जमैन ने यूक्रेन के एलेक्जेंडर डोल्गोपोलोव को 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 से मात दी।
