Asian Youth and JuniorChampionships: तीन भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह, पदक किए पक्के  

𝚂𝚄𝙿𝙴𝚁𝙱 🥳



Our 3️⃣ Junior girls clinched victory in semis on Day 7️⃣ and entered the Finals of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 🔥#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/a9CQmEyG3o