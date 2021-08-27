बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Asian Youth and Junior Championships: three Junior girls clinched victory in semis and entered the Finals 

Asian Youth and JuniorChampionships: तीन भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह, पदक किए पक्के  

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दुबई Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Fri, 27 Aug 2021 02:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एशियन जूनियर बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप
एशियन जूनियर बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
भारत के तीन मुक्केबाज दुबई में चल रही एशियाई युवा और जूनियर मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंच गए तनु (52 किग्रा), निकिता चंद (60 किग्रा) और विशु राठी (48 किग्रा) ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई। तनु ने नेपाल की स्वस्तिका को 5-0 से हराया जबकि निकिता ने उजबेकिस्तान की मुखुसा तोखिरोवा को 5-0 से ही मात दी। राठी ने दो मिनट से भी कम समय में मंगोलिया की ओत्गोंबात येसुंखुस्लेन को हराया। वहीं, आशीष (54 किग्रा) और अंशुल (57 किग्रा) को सेमीफाइनल में हार के बाद कांस्य पदक से ही संतोष करना पड़ा। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports international asian youth and junior championships एशियाई युवा और जूनियर मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रानीपोखरी में पुल टूटा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बारिश से उफान पर नदियां, ऋषिकेश-देहरादून हाईवे पर बीच से टूटा पुल, कई गाड़ियां बहीं

27 अगस्त 2021

live sarkari naukri 2021
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri Live 2021: केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकारों के अधीन सरकारी विभागों में निकलीं बंपर भर्तियां

27 अगस्त 2021

आपके नाम पर कितने नंबर एक्टिव हैं
Tip of the Day

काम की बात: आपकी आईडी पर कितने मोबाइल नंबर हैं रजिस्टर्ड, ऐसे चुटकियों में पता लगाएं

27 अगस्त 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

एक्शन: अमिताभ के बॉडीगार्ड जितेंद्र का हुआ तबादला, 1.5 करोड़ रुपये सैलरी मिलने की खबर पर हुई कार्रवाई

27 अगस्त 2021

आतंकी साकिब बिलाल फिल्म ‘हैदर’ में चॉकलेट ब्वॉय बना था
Jammu

एक आतंकी के खात्मे की कहानी: ‘हैदर’ में बना था चॉकलेट ब्वॉय, पर कट्टरता के जहर ने बना दिया दहशतगर्द

27 अगस्त 2021

चेहरे फिल्म रिव्यू
Movie Reviews

Chehre Movie Review: अमिताभ बच्चन की ओवर एक्टिंग में अटकी ‘चेहरे’, अच्छी कहानी पर बनी कमजोर फिल्म

27 अगस्त 2021

गुरुग्राम में चार लोगों की हत्या
Gurugram

गुरुग्राम चौहरा हत्याकांड: आरोपी रिटायर्ड फौजी ने कबूला जुर्म, बताया उस रात का खौफनाक सच, पुलिस भी हैरान

27 अगस्त 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: राज कुंद्रा मामले के बीच शिल्पा शेट्टी ने किया भावुक पोस्ट, कहा- हां मैंने गलती की

27 अगस्त 2021

Ola Electric Scooter
Auto News

EV : Ola से Okinawa तक... ये हैं भारत में सबसे ज्यादा ड्राइविंग रेंज देने वाले सात इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, फुल चार्ज में चलते हैं 236 किमी तक

27 अगस्त 2021

Rangina Kargar- Young woman Afghan MP
World

अफगानिस्तान संकट: दुबई के रास्ते भारत पहुंची महिला सांसद को वापस लौटाया गया, अब सरकार ने मानी गलती

27 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited