Asian Rowing Championship: अरविंद सिंह ने आखिरी दिन जीता स्वर्ण, भारत की झोली में दो स्वर्ण समेत कुल छह पदक आए

▪️Bittu Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win 🥈in Men's Quadruple Sculls | 06:33.083



▪️Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Charanjeet Singh win 🥈in Men's Four | 06:51.661#TeamIndia ends campaign with 6🏅 🙂

Congratulations 🎉🎉