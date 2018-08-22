Oh Rahi , Oh Rahi, Oh Rahi Oh Rahi !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018
Congratulations #RahiSarnobat on creating history and becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a Gold at the #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/KtREeKFfgF
BULLSEYE!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2018
After battling a major elbow injury in 2016, veteran shooter @SarnobatRahi makes a resounding comeback with her🥇medal winning performance in the 25m Pistol event at the #ASIANGAMES2018.
Kudos to her for taking forward Indian shooting's successful run in Jakarta!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0UUQzxQ5ie
First Indian woman shooter to win Asian Games gold - that’s #RahiSarnobat for you!— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 22, 2018
This #AsianGames2018 is yet again proving that Indian women are all set to reign supreme in the world. pic.twitter.com/kZJEolkl6j
Welcoming another shooting miracle in India... Heartiest congratulations to you #RahiSarnobat for winning Gold in Women's 25m Air Pistol Finals... You have a long way to go girl... #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/vOWTwikRkE— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 22, 2018
Another GOLD for India #asian games 2018— JEETENDRA BHATT (@jhb1005) August 22, 2018
Rahi Sarnobat wins GOLD medal in woman's 25 m pistol event.
Congratulations! .
More to girl power.
🙏BHARAT MATA KI JAY 🙏
🙏VANDE MATARAM 🙏
More #girlpower . Congratulations to #RahiSarnobat— Gyanesh Chaudhary (@GyaneshC) August 22, 2018
Thank you for making the nation proud with your accomplishment.#AsianGames
Golden girls continue to bring glory to India. Hearty congratulations #RahiSarnobat https://t.co/fz2HbNGnlv— नीरज सक्सेना (@neerajsaxena) August 22, 2018
Again it's a history created by an young Indian blood #RahiSarnobat got us a #gold medal in #AsianGames2018— 💕PAVIJAMMY💕 (@pavijammy) August 22, 2018
shooting 💪💪😍😍 congratulations to the young talent🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/p5HZCHLzup
Congratulations @SarnobatRahi on becoming first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in shooting at the #AsianGames !🇮🇳🙌 Proud of you girl..👏✌#RahiSarnobat #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/fXAFBN0kQz— Prabhav Jain (@_iam_mr_nobody_) August 22, 2018
Congrats #RahiSarnobat for winning GOLD 🥇 in Women’s 25 meter Air Pistol event. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳.....Mare India ki choriya choro se kam hai ka...Feeling Proud.#AsianGames2018 #WomenEmpowerment— Vandana Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@vandana_jais) August 22, 2018
21 अगस्त 2018