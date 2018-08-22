शहर चुनें

जानी-मानी शूटर राही सरनोबत ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, लगे हाथ सहवाग ने भी लगा दिया सटीक निशाना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 07:25 PM IST
राही और सहवाग
राही और सहवाग
राही सरनोबत बुधवार को एशियाई खेलों में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय निशानेबाज बन गई हैं। महाराष्ट्र की 27 वर्षीया शूटर ने 25 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा के दूसरे निर्णायक शूट-ऑफ में थाईलैंड की नाफस्वान यांग्पैबून को मात देकर स्वर्ण मेडल जीता।सरनोबत ने भारत के लिए मौजूदा एशियाई खेलों में चौथा गोल्ड मेडल जीता। भारत के पदकों की संख्या खबर लिखे जाने तक 15 हो चुकी थी।
कोलापुर की राही शूटिंग की जानी-मानी हस्ती हैं। उन्होंने 2010 और 2014 कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीते थे। इस जानी मानी हस्ती को एशियाई खेलों में भारत का नाम रोशन करने के लिए देशवासियों ने ट्विटर पर बधाई दी। इनमें से टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक ओपनर और अब सोशल मीडिया किंग कहलाने वाले वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने एकदम सटीक निशाना लगाते हुए बधाई दी।
सहवाग की बधाई ने जीत लिया देशवासियों का दिल:

