Indonesia's flag is brought on stage by Paskibra (Flag Hoisting Troop). #OpeningAG2018 #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ChELnRWQtR — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

Stay tuned for more performances by top Indonesian artists at the #OpeningAG2018 ! It will be a spectacular blend of singing, dancing, and drama! #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/76WUqAA10k — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

45 Nations

465 events across 40 Sports & 67 disciplines

571 Indian Athletes



18th #AsianGames start today in Indonesia! pic.twitter.com/CIqNLylUgQ — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) August 18, 2018

Opening Ceremony at a glance!



Dramatic entry by the Indonesian🇮🇩 Premier and scintillating display of rich cultural heritage-is how the 18th edition of the #AsianGames2018 took off in Jakarta! ! #IndiaontheRise #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/aEL5OvWJb9 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 18, 2018

One by one, athletes walk the stage. This is truly becoming the melting pot for countries all over Asia to celebrate the love of game and friendship! Has your country graced the stage yet? Retweet if they have! #OpeningAG2018 #AsianGames2018 — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

And the most awaited moment is here...



The 802 strong Indian contingent walks into the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium as the 18th edition of the #AsianGames2018 takes off amidst a grand ceremony. What an incredible moment! #IndiaontheRise #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/LzIJj3lmIQ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 18, 2018

President of Indonesia, @jokowi arrives at the #AsianGames2018 Opening Ceremony in the most spectacular way! Watch the show at https://t.co/qVN2hgr1b3 — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

March to victory!

Indian contingent produced a stellar show at the 2018 CWG, where @Pvsindhu1 was the flag-bearer. Now it’s time for @Neeraj_chopra1 to take on the guard for the opening ceremony of the 18th #AsianGames2018 at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium! #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/usg22fCCDN — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 18, 2018

This is what you've been waiting for, the #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ Opening Ceremony! An abundance of Indonesian cultures will be showcased through dance, songs, drama, and stage decoration. Watch the show now on national TV or https://t.co/id8kKmxV3c #OpeningAG2018 pic.twitter.com/F3Y386CuPP — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

एशियाई खेल 2018 का बिगुल शनिवार को बज गया है। इसका मंच पूरी तरह सज चुका है। भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 5:30 बजे इसका शुभारंभ जकार्ता के जीबीके (गेलोरा बुंग कार्नो स्टेडियम) मेन स्टेडियम में होगा। इस टूर्नामेंट में 45 देशों के खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे।ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में इंडोनेशिया से स्टार गायक अंगगुन, रेसा, इडो, फातिन, जीएसी, विया आदि बड़े मंच पर परफॉर्म करेंगे। सेरेमनी स्टेज 120 मीटर लंबा, 30 मीटर चौड़ा और 26 मीटर ऊंचा हैं, जहां बैकग्राउंड में उंचे पहाड़, यूनिक पौधे और फूलों से इंडोनेशिया की खूबसूरती हो दिखाएगा जाएगा।- सेरेमनी शो की शुरुआत सेगमेंट खत्म होने के बाद होगी।- पासकिब्रा इंडोनेशिया का झंडा लेकर स्टेज पर आए। इसके बाद इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो ने अधिकारिक रूप से एशियाई खेल शुरू होने की घोषणा की।- ओलिंपिक काउंसिल ऑफ एशिया के प्रेसीडेंट शेख अहमद अल-फहद अल-अहमद ने सभी देशों का स्वागत किया- इंडोनेशिया के लिए गर्व का पल, मेजबान का झंडा फहराया गया और फिर इंडोनेशियाई सिंगर तुलुस ने राष्ट्रगान गाया। जीबीके स्टेडियम में मौजूद सभी दर्शक सम्मान में खड़े हुए।- झंडा फहराने की सेरेमनी के बाद इंडोनेशिया का राष्ट्रगान गाया गया।- इंडोनेशिया की स्टार सिंगर विया वालेन ने शानदार प्रस्तुति देकर दर्शकों का दिल जीता।- सभी देशों की परेड खत्म हो चुकी है। दर्शकों ने इंडोनेशिया...इंडोनेशिया के नारे लगाकर अपने एथलीट्स का उत्साह बढ़ाया- मेजबान इंडोनेशिया ने किया मार्च। दर्शकों का जोश हुजूम पर। स्थानीय जोशीले गीत के साथ एथलीटों का स्वागत किया गया। अंत में मैस्कॉट भी साथ आए।- वियतनाम और यमन ने भी दर्शकों के उत्साह के बीच अपना मार्च पूरा किया।- ताजीकिस्तान, थाईलैंड, टिमोर लेस्टे और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात का दर्शकों ने एशियाई खेलों में स्वागत किया- सिंगापुर, श्रीलंका, सीरिया और चीनी ताइपे ने भी अपना मार्च पूरा किया- दो कोरियाई देश तीन खेलों में एक साथ मैदान पर उतरेंगे। रोइंग, ड्रेगन बोट और बास्केटबॉल में कोरिया की सिर्फ एक टीम देखने को मिलेगी।- कतर स्टेडियम में मार्च करने आ चुका है. कतर भी एशियाई खेल की मेजबानी कर चुका है- नेपाल, ओमान और पाकिस्तान का दर्शकों ने स्वागत किया- मलेशिया, म्यांमार और मंगोलिया स्टेडियम में आए। मंगोलिया पर रेसलिंग और वेटलिफ्टिंग जैसे खेलों में पैनी नजर रखना होगी।- लाओस, मकाउ और चीन का दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ स्वागत किया।- जॉर्डन, कजाखस्तान के बाद एशियाई खेल में ऐतिहासिक पल देखने को मिला। कोरिया पहली बार एक देश बनकर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहा है। इससे पहले नॉर्थ और साउथ कोरिया अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधित्व करते थे।- ईरान और जापान भी अपने दल के साथ स्टेडियम में मार्च करने आए।- बहुत बड़ा पल। कोरिया का दल भी एशियाई खेल में आया। दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ कोरिया का स्वागत किया।- मालदीव्स, ब्रूनेई, कंबोडिया भी स्टेडियम में अपने दल के साथ आए। दर्शकों ने तालियों की गडगडाहट के साथ इनका स्वागत किया।: अफगानिस्तान पहला देश रहा, जिसने मार्च की शुरुआत की। दूसरे नंबर पर बहरीन और तीसरे पर बांग्लादेश आया।: एथलीट्स ने मार्च की शुरुआत कर दी है। दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ दलों का स्वागत करना शुरू किया।- बड़ी स्क्रीन पर 1962 एशियाई खेल के ऑडियो वीडियो दिखाए गए। इंडोनेशिया ने तब पहली बार एशियाड की मेजबानी की थी।- करीब 1500 लड़कियों ने इंडोनेशिया के पारंपरिक नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी और गीत गाया 'अस सलामु अलय्कुम'। इसे सुनकर दर्शकों में जोश भर आया है। परफॉर्मेंस के अंत में बच्चों ने मिलकर इंडोनेशिया का झंडा बनाया।- इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो स्टाइल के साथ स्टेज पर आए। वह मोटरसाइकिल चलाकर स्टेज तक पहुंचे, जिसे दर्शक आश्चर्यचकित रह गए।(जेवलिन थ्रोअर नीरज चोपड़ा भारत के ध्वजवाहक होंगे। भारत के स्टार भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा जकार्ता में स्वर्ण पदक के सबसे बड़े दावेदार हैं। उन्होंने पिछले दिनों फिनलैंड में सावो खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए स्वर्ण पदक हासिल कर अपने दावे को पुख्ता किया था।)