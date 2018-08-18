शहर चुनें

2018 AG Opening Ceremony Live: नीरज ने फहराया तिरंगा, बाइक से पहुंचे इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 18 Aug 2018 07:01 PM IST
नीरज चोपड़ा
नीरज चोपड़ा
एशियाई खेल 2018 का बिगुल शनिवार को बज गया है। इसका मंच पूरी तरह सज चुका है। भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 5:30 बजे इसका शुभारंभ जकार्ता के जीबीके (गेलोरा बुंग कार्नो स्टेडियम) मेन स्टेडियम में होगा। इस टूर्नामेंट में 45 देशों के खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे। 
ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में इंडोनेशिया से स्टार गायक अंगगुन, रेसा, इडो, फातिन, जीएसी, विया आदि बड़े मंच पर परफॉर्म करेंगे। सेरेमनी स्टेज 120 मीटर लंबा, 30 मीटर चौड़ा और 26 मीटर ऊंचा हैं, जहां बैकग्राउंड में उंचे पहाड़, यूनिक पौधे और फूलों से इंडोनेशिया की खूबसूरती हो दिखाएगा जाएगा।

लाइव अपडेट्स:

19:00 आईएसटी - सेरेमनी शो की शुरुआत सेगमेंट खत्म होने के बाद होगी।

18:52 आईएसटी - पासकिब्रा इंडोनेशिया का झंडा लेकर स्टेज पर आए। इसके बाद इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो ने अधिकारिक रूप से एशियाई खेल शुरू होने की घोषणा की।

18:45 आईएसटी- ओलिंपिक काउंसिल ऑफ एशिया के प्रेसीडेंट शेख अहमद अल-फहद अल-अहमद ने सभी देशों का स्वागत किया

18:35 आईएसटी - इंडोनेशिया के लिए गर्व का पल, मेजबान का झंडा फहराया गया और फिर इंडोनेशियाई सिंगर तुलुस ने राष्ट्रगान गाया। जीबीके स्टेडियम में मौजूद सभी दर्शक सम्मान में खड़े हुए।

18:33 आईएसटी - झंडा फहराने की सेरेमनी के बाद इंडोनेशिया का राष्ट्रगान गाया गया।
 

 



18:30 आईएसटी - इंडोनेशिया की स्टार सिंगर विया वालेन ने शानदार प्रस्तुति देकर दर्शकों का दिल जीता। 

18:25 आईएसटी - सभी देशों की परेड खत्म हो चुकी है। दर्शकों ने इंडोनेशिया...इंडोनेशिया के नारे लगाकर अपने एथलीट्स का उत्साह बढ़ाया

18:22 आईएसटी - मेजबान इंडोनेशिया ने किया मार्च। दर्शकों का जोश हुजूम पर। स्थानीय जोशीले गीत के साथ एथलीटों का स्वागत किया गया। अंत में मैस्कॉट भी साथ आए।

18:21 आईएसटी - वियतनाम और यमन ने भी दर्शकों के उत्साह के बीच अपना मार्च पूरा किया।


18:20 आईएसटी - ताजीकिस्तान, थाईलैंड, टिमोर लेस्टे और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात का दर्शकों ने एशियाई खेलों में स्वागत किया



18:15 आईएसटी - सिंगापुर, श्रीलंका, सीरिया और चीनी ताइपे ने भी अपना मार्च पूरा किया

18:13 आईएसटी - दो कोरियाई देश तीन खेलों में एक साथ मैदान पर उतरेंगे। रोइंग, ड्रेगन बोट और बास्केटबॉल में कोरिया की सिर्फ एक टीम देखने को मिलेगी।


18:11 आईएसटी - कतर स्टेडियम में मार्च करने आ चुका है. कतर भी एशियाई खेल की मेजबानी कर चुका है

18:10 आईएसटी - नेपाल, ओमान और पाकिस्तान का दर्शकों ने स्वागत किया

18:06 आईएसटी - मलेशिया, म्यांमार और मंगोलिया स्टेडियम में आए। मंगोलिया पर रेसलिंग और वेटलिफ्टिंग जैसे खेलों में पैनी नजर रखना होगी।

18:05 आईएसटी - लाओस, मकाउ और चीन का दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ स्वागत किया।

18:00 आईएसटी - जॉर्डन, कजाखस्तान के बाद एशियाई खेल में ऐतिहासिक पल देखने को मिला। कोरिया पहली बार एक देश बनकर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहा है। इससे पहले नॉर्थ और साउथ कोरिया अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधित्व करते थे।

17:58 आईएसटी - ईरान और जापान भी अपने दल के साथ स्टेडियम में मार्च करने आए।

 




17:58 आईएसटी - बहुत बड़ा पल। कोरिया का दल भी एशियाई खेल में आया। दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ कोरिया का स्वागत किया।

17:54 आईएसटी - भारतीय दल स्टेडियम में आया। दर्शकों का पूरा जोश। नीरज चोपड़ा तिरंगा हाथ में लिए मार्च कर रहे हैं। सभी 569 भारतीय एथलीटों के हाथों में तिरंगा है और सभी जोश से लबरेज हैं। हिमा दास दल में सबसे ज्यादा जोश में नजर आई और वह ख़ुशी से झूम रही हैं।

17:51 आईएसटी - मालदीव्स, ब्रूनेई, कंबोडिया भी स्टेडियम में अपने दल के साथ आए। दर्शकों ने तालियों की गडगडाहट के साथ इनका स्वागत किया।

17:49 आईएसटी: अफगानिस्तान पहला देश रहा, जिसने मार्च की शुरुआत की। दूसरे नंबर पर बहरीन और तीसरे पर बांग्लादेश आया।

17:48 आईएसटी: एथलीट्स ने मार्च की शुरुआत कर दी है। दर्शकों ने पूरे जोश के साथ दलों का स्वागत करना शुरू किया।

17:46 आईएसटी - बड़ी स्क्रीन पर 1962 एशियाई खेल के ऑडियो वीडियो दिखाए गए। इंडोनेशिया ने तब पहली बार एशियाड की मेजबानी की थी।

17:43 आईएसटी - करीब 1500 लड़कियों ने इंडोनेशिया के पारंपरिक नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी और गीत गाया 'अस सलामु अलय्कुम'। इसे सुनकर दर्शकों में जोश भर आया है। परफॉर्मेंस के अंत में बच्चों ने मिलकर इंडोनेशिया का झंडा बनाया।

17:40 आईएसटी - इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो स्टाइल के साथ स्टेज पर आए। वह मोटरसाइकिल चलाकर स्टेज तक पहुंचे, जिसे दर्शक आश्चर्यचकित रह गए।
 


 



जकार्ता के जेबीके स्टेडियम में एशियाई खेलों का रंगारंग समारोह शुरू हुआ।
 


(जेवलिन थ्रोअर नीरज चोपड़ा भारत के ध्वजवाहक होंगे। भारत के स्टार भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा जकार्ता में स्वर्ण पदक के सबसे बड़े दावेदार हैं। उन्होंने पिछले दिनों फिनलैंड में सावो खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए स्वर्ण पदक हासिल कर अपने दावे को पुख्ता किया था।)

