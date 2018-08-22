शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Asian Games 2018: Maharashtra government announces Rs 50 lakh for Rahi Sarnobat

एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतने वाली राही सरनोबत को महाराष्ट्र सरकार देगी 50 लाख

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 07:37 PM IST
Asian Games 2018: Maharashtra government announces Rs 50 lakh for Rahi Sarnobat
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली देश की पहली महिला निशानेबाज बनी राही सरनोबत को आज 50 लाख रुपये का नकद पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की।
राही ने 25 मीटर पिस्टल निशानेबाजी में एक करीबी मुकाबले में थाइलैंड की अपनी नजदीकी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को हराकर पीला तमगा हासिल किया।

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मुझे इस बात की घोषणा करने में खुशी हो रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार 2018 के एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले महाराष्ट्र के खिलाड़ियों को 50 लाख रुपये, रजत पदक विजेता को 30 लाख रुपये और कांस्य जीतने वाले को 20 लाख रुपये देगी।'





राही पश्चिमी महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर की रहने वाली हैं।

Recommended

अमिताभ बच्चन और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़: इस एक्टर की दरियादिली के आगे अमिताभ, शाहरुख फेल, दान कर दिए 1 करोड़ रुपये

22 अगस्त 2018

Bakrid 2018: Old And Rare Pictures Of Kaba
Religion

बकरीद मुबारक 2018 : समय के साथ कैसे बदलती गई हज यात्रा, इन तस्वीरों मे देखें

22 अगस्त 2018

bakrid
Dehradun

बकरीद 2018: इस बकरे पर उभरा मिला अल्लाह और मोहम्मद, मालिक ने 65 लाख में भी नहीं बेचा

22 अगस्त 2018

aa
Religion

पुत्रदा एकादशी : यदि जीवन से जुड़े हों ये 5 पाप तो नहीं पूरा होता कुलदीपक का सपना

22 अगस्त 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: होटल के कमरे में था प्रेमी जोड़ा, दरवाजा खुला तो हैरान रह गए पुलिस अफसर

21 अगस्त 2018

team india
Cricket News

IND v ENG: कोहली की टोली ने 203 रन से जीता मैच, सीरीज में जोरदार वापसी

22 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018 rahi sarnobat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोलते हुए फिल्म जीनियस के लीड एक्टर उत्कर्ष
Bollywood

'जीनियस' में नवाजुद्दीन ने नहीं लिया एक भी रीटेक, उत्कर्ष ने भी माना उनकी एक्टिंग का लोहा

22 अगस्त 2018

दिल्ली में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए अनिल शर्मा
Bollywood

जिस डायरेक्टर ने सनी देयोल के साथ मचाया था 'गदर', अब उसी ने बेटे को बनाया 'जीनियस'

22 अगस्त 2018

क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह ने यह फोटो शेयर की है
Weird Stories

11 पुरानी है दादी-पोती की यह वायरल तस्वीर, पूरा सच पक्का नहीं जानते होंगे आप

22 अगस्त 2018

Roy Rotz
Weird Stories

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान खो गया था बटुआ, 77 साल बाद ऐसे मिला वापस

22 अगस्त 2018

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

आलिया और रणबीर के रिश्ते को नहीं पचा पा रहा ये एक्टर, अब बुलाने पर भी पार्टी में नहीं आते

22 अगस्त 2018

Know why Bollywood actress like disha patani are very fond of cupping therapy
Fitness

उर्वशी रौतेला से लेकर दिशा पाटनी तक क्यों बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस लेती हैंं ये थेरेपी, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

22 अगस्त 2018

teeth
Home Remedies

चुटकियों में दांतों के पीलेपन को दूर कर देगा यह घरेलू नुस्खा, आज ही करें ट्राई

22 अगस्त 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के साथ क्या चल रहा है? आखिरकार रणबीर कपूर ने सबके सामने बताया अपना हाल-ए-दिल

22 अगस्त 2018

Funny photo
Humour

आंखों को अटपटी लेकिन दिमाग को चटपटी लगेंगी ये 17 तस्वीरें, दिमाग किनारे रख कर देखें

22 अगस्त 2018

Drawing
Supernatural Stories

3 साल की बच्ची ने बनाई दोस्त की तस्वीर, जब जानेंगे उसकी सच्चाई तो छूट जाएंगे पसीने

22 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

Asian Games 2018 Day 4 Live updates: Indonesia Jakarta Palembang
Other Sports

Live Asian Games 2018 चौथा दिन: राही ने जीता ऐतिहासिक गोल्ड, वुशु में भारत ने जीते 4 मेडल

इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में चल रहे 18वें एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने अब तक कुल 10 पदक जीते और वह अंक तालिका में सातवें स्थान पर हैं।

22 अगस्त 2018

दिव्या काकरण
Other Sports

Asian Games 2018: शूटिंग में चमके निशानेबाज तो दीपा कर्माकर ने किया निराश, तीसरे दिन के अपडेट्स

22 अगस्त 2018

Asian Games 2018 Day 2: Vinesh Phogat clinches gold in wrestling for India
Other Sports

विनेश फोगाट ने रचा इचिहास, एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला पहलवान

21 अगस्त 2018

kho kho game
Other Sports

कुश्ती के बाद अब इस खेल में भी पूरी दुनिया देखेगी ताकत, अगले एशियाड में हो सकता है शामिल

22 अगस्त 2018

सजन
Other Sports

भारतीय तैराक शीर्ष पर रहने के बावजूद फाइनल के लिए नहीं कर सके क्वालिफाई, ये है वजह

22 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018
Other Sports

Asian Games 2018: 'गोल्डन गर्ल' बनी विनेश फोगाट, पढ़िए दूसरे दिन कैसा रहा भारत का प्रदर्शन

21 अगस्त 2018

Abidah Asian Games
Other Sports

पिता के सिर ऐसी चढ़ी खेलों की दीवानगी, एशियन गेम्स पर रख दिया नवजात बच्ची का नाम

22 अगस्त 2018

asian games india
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स 2018: 10 पदकों के साथ 7वें स्थान पर भारत, चौथे दिन इन खेलों में हैं चुनौतियां

22 अगस्त 2018

कबड्डी
Other Sports

भारतीय महिला कबड्डी टीम ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक, श्रीलंका को 26 अंक के विशाल अंतर से दी मात

21 अगस्त 2018

संजीव राजपूत
Other Sports

संजीव राजपूत ने दिखाया उम्र मायने नहीं रखती, भारत को दिलाया तीसरा सिल्वर मेडल

21 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

फीफा विश्वकप 2018 की विजेता फ्रांस का असली जश्न

फ्रांस ने दूसरी बार फुटबॉल विश्व कप जीता। विश्व कप हासिल करने के बाद कोच डिडिएर डेसचैम्प्स के साथ प्रेस संबोधन के बीच ही जीत का जश्न मनाने लगे। जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

16 जुलाई 2018

tunisia goalkeeper trick for roza 1:26

गोलकीपर हुआ चोटिल ताकि साथी प्लेयर रोजा खोल सकें

6 जून 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:37

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

Related

asian games 2018
Other Sports

एशियाड: पैसा देकर संबंध बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों की घर वापसी, पूरी दुनिया के सामने शर्मिंदा हुआ यह देश

21 अगस्त 2018

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar make progress at Asian Games 2018
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स 2018: दीपा कर्माकर वोल्ट से बाहर, लेकिन बीम के फाइनल में उम्मीदें बरकरार

21 अगस्त 2018

sepak takraw
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स: सेपक टाकरा में भारत का पहला पदक पक्का, कबड्डी में 28 साल बाद मिली हार

21 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018 day one live updates indonesia jakarta palembang
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स 2018: बजरंग के गोल्ड से लेकर शूटिंग में कांसे तक, देखिए पहले दिन भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन

19 अगस्त 2018

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar aims silver to open India's first medal at Asian Games
Other Sports

चक दे इंडिया! एशियाई खेलों में फहरा तिरंगा, भारत को मिला पहला मेडल

19 अगस्त 2018

दीपक कुमार
Other Sports

कर हर मैदान फतह! दीपक कुमार ने सिल्वर पर साधा निशाना, भारत ने जीता तीसरा मेडल

20 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.