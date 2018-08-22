Extremely proud & happy moment for #Maharashtra !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 22, 2018
Super congratulations Rahi Sarnobat for clinching GOLD in women's 25m Pistol event & for being the First Indian woman shooter to win gold at #AsianGames & for adding to the medal bank of India! @SarnobatRahi #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Z5XivYOixN
इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में चल रहे 18वें एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने अब तक कुल 10 पदक जीते और वह अंक तालिका में सातवें स्थान पर हैं।
22 अगस्त 2018