Asian Archery Championships: ज्योति सुरेखा ने एकल स्पर्धा में जीता स्वर्ण पदक, फाइनल में कोरियाई खिलाड़ी को हराया

Medal Alert!!!



Compound Women Individual Event!@VJSurekha won the "Gold MEDAL"🥇 at the Asian Archery Championships - Dhaka, Bangladesh.



The final scoreline is 146-145 to india!

Congratulations to @VJSurekha#IndianArchery #WorldArchery #asianarcherychampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/S4IY5e8K58