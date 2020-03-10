शहर चुनें

एशियाई ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर: पंघाल और लवलीना ने जीता कांस्य, टोक्यो के लिए कर चुके हैं क्वालीफाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 04:41 PM IST
अमित पंघाल
अमित पंघाल - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय मुक्केबाज अमित पंघाल और लवलीना बोरगोहेन को एशियाई ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर में कांस्य पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा है। जॉर्डन में चल रहे मुक्केबाजी प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों को सेमीफाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि दोनों ही मुक्केबाजों ने भारत की तरफ से टोक्यो ओलंपिक के लिए अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है। दोनों ही मुक्केबाज पहली बार ओलंपिक में भाग लेंगे।
वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने वाले भारत के स्टार मुक्केबाज अमित पंघाल को 52 किग्रा भारवर्ग के सेमीफाइनल में चीन के जियांगुआन हु के हाथों 2-3 से हार झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं महिलाओं के 69 किग्रा भारवर्ग में लवलीना बोरगोहेन को भी चीन की ही होंग गु के हाथों 0-5 से करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

asia olympic qualifier olympic boxing qualifiers amit panghal lovlina borgohain tokyo olympics olympics 2020

