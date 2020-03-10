एशियाई ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर: पंघाल और लवलीना ने जीता कांस्य, टोक्यो के लिए कर चुके हैं क्वालीफाई

Mission Accomplished!💪🏻— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 10, 2020
Miles to go as focus shifts to strategising the #Olympic journey for @Boxerpanghal as he goes down 2-3 to Jianguan Hu of 🇨🇳 in the semi-finals of the #OlympicQualifiers.#PunchMeinHaiDum #Olympics #RoadtoTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mKL2DopC02
There is more to this defeat for @LovlinaBorgohai, while she confirmed her first-ever #Olympic Games berth it is time to put in more efforts in the ring and come stronger as she lost her bout to 🇨🇳's Hong Gu in semi-final encounter. #Boxing#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Uebb8g6imX
