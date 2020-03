पंघाल और मेरीकॉम ने ओलंपिक क्वालीफ़ायर के क्वार्टरफाइनल में बनाई जगह, गौरव हारे

Amit Tested!



Experienced @Boxerpanghal pulled off a close win over Mongolian Enkhmanadakh Kharkhu with a split verdict (3:2) to reach the quarter-finals of the #OlympicQualifiers. 1⃣ step away from the #Tokyo2020 ticket. #PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Olympics pic.twitter.com/PP0CwKXjwj