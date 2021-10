AIBA World Boxing Championships: भारतीय मुक्केबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी, 20 वर्षीय निशांत देव दूसरे दौर में, गोविंद अंतिम 16 में

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐔𝐓! 💥



2️⃣0️⃣ year old #NishantDev wins his maiden senior international bout 5️⃣:0️⃣ as he dominates the ring against 🇭🇺's Laszlo Kozak in R64 of #MensWorldChampionships 💪🏻



Well done boy! 🥊#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#aibawchs2021 pic.twitter.com/iHlZdxiICI