AIBA World Boxing Championships: आकाश कुमार को सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार, कांस्य पदक जीतकर भी रचा इतिहास

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃 📖✍️



🇮🇳’s #AkashKumar 5️⃣4️⃣kg scripts his name in the history books of Indian Boxing as he finished his @AIBA_Boxing Men’s World Boxing Championship 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ campaign with the BRONZE MEDAL 🥉.