10 वर्षीय अभिमन्यु मिश्रा ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, बने सबसे कम उम्र के अंतरराष्ट्रीय मास्टर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 05:25 PM IST
अभिमन्यु मिश्रा
अभिमन्यु मिश्रा - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारतीय मूल के अमेरिकी नागरिक अभिमन्यु मिश्रा 10 साल 9 महीने और 3 दिन में दुनिया के सबसे कम उम्र के शतरंज के अंतरराष्ट्रीय मास्टर बन गए हैं, जिसने आर प्रग्गानंधा का विश्व में सबसे कम उम्र का अंतरराष्ट्रीय मास्टर बनने का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। ग्रैंड मास्टर प्रग्गानंधा ने 30 मई 2016 को 10 महीने 9 महीने और 20 दिन की उम्र में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की थी।
अभिमन्यु का अगला लक्ष्य अब सबसे युवा ग्रैंडमास्टर बनने का है। फिलहाल यह रिकॉर्ड रूस के सर्गे कर्जकिन के नाम दर्ज है जिन्होंने 12 साल और 7 महीने की उम्र में यह उपलधि हासिल की थी।
abhimanyu mishra r praggnanandhaa
