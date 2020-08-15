आजादी के 74 साल: गर्व से चौड़ा हुआ भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का सीना, कहा- बढ़ता रहे मेरा देश

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020
करता हूँ भारत माता से गुजारिश कि तेरी भक्ति के सिवा कोई बंदगी न मिले,— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 15, 2020
हर जनम मिले हिन्दुस्तान की पावन धरा पर या फिर कभी जिंदगी न मिले..!!
🇮🇳 जय हिन्द जय भारत 🇮🇳
Happy 74th #IndependenceDay.#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस_की_शुभकामनाएं pic.twitter.com/uMFEBFdNrk
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏 #JaiHind #suveersolanki #ChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/znFx5oR8LU— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020
ऐ वतन वतन मेरे आबाद रहे तू— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020
मैं जहाँ रहूँ जहां में याद रहे तू
ऐ वतन मेरे वतन...🇮🇳🇮🇳सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0aaY69eGwo
Praying for the well being of S.P Balasubrahmanyam Garu. Wishing you a speedy recovery Balu Garu🤗— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020
Mask on 😷. Game on 👊! Let’s come together in strength to win 🏆 the fight against the virus and be truly free 👐, once again. Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳@KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @YASMinistry @mygovindia @WeAreTeamIndia @ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/fUYzgBt9wr— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2020
On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals.We're stronger today because they put India first everyday. pic.twitter.com/cyIHTI3NPx— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020
अत्र जन्म सहस्राणां सहस्रैरपि सत्तम।— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 15, 2020
कदाचिल्लभते जन्तुर्मानुष्यं पुण्यसञ्चयात्॥
सैंकड़ों जन्मों के पश्चात् पुण्य जागने पर ही किसी को भारत की भूमि पर मनुष्य के रूप में जन्म मिलता है .
Happy #IndiaIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia2020 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की शुभकामनायें #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/WN4xQJUVlb
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ai203UlQXd— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2020
Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!
सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा 🕊
Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day to everyone..🇮🇳🙏🏻#independenceday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UwULy907q3— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2020
Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020
Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future.. https://t.co/SZA7iw9wDb
As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let’s pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020
