74th Independence Day: Best wishes from Indian sports fraternity

आजादी के 74 साल: गर्व से चौड़ा हुआ भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का सीना, कहा- बढ़ता रहे मेरा देश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 11:16 AM IST
खेल सितारों ने दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई
खेल सितारों ने दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

देश आज 74वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है। राज्य राजधानियां और हर चौके-चौराहे पर कोरोना के साए में तिरंगा फहराया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लालकिले की प्राचीर से देश को संबोधित किया। पीएम मोदी सातवीं बार ध्वजारोहण करने वाले चौथे प्रधानमंत्री बन गए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने  कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में जीवन की परवाह किए बिना 24 घंटे अपना काम करने वाले हमारे डॉक्टर्स, नर्स, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, एंबुलेंस कर्मी, सफाई कर्मचारी, पुलिसकर्मी और सेवाकर्मियों को याद किया। इस ऐतिहासिक दिन पर खेल जगत से भी देशवासियों के लिए बधाई संदेश आए।
आगे पढ़ें

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान-उपकप्तान ने दी शुभकामनाएं
independence day independence day 2020 स्वतंत्रता दिवस स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020 15 august 2020

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

