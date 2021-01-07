23 बार के विश्व बिलियर्ड्स चैंपियन पंकज आडवाणी ने सानिया से रचाई शादी, शेयर की तस्वीरें

6th January 2021 - The birth date of our union— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 6, 2021
A celebration of a new journey we take together
A representation of the love we share for one another
A manifestation of the deep longing we have to be close to each other
An amalgamation of two souls meant to last forever 🤍💗 pic.twitter.com/rjnIODEBog
Let the celebrations begin! #PSOnCue— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 5, 2021
Wedding Planner - @MpireWeddings
Photographer - Cupcake Productions pic.twitter.com/rM1XaVDPqf
