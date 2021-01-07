शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   23 time world billiards champion Pankaj Advani marries Sania Shadadpuri, shares photos

23 बार के विश्व बिलियर्ड्स चैंपियन पंकज आडवाणी ने सानिया से रचाई शादी, शेयर की तस्वीरें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 09:44 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पंकज आडवाणी
पंकज आडवाणी - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिलियर्ड्स और स्नूकर की दुनिया के बादशाह भारत के पंकज आडवाणी मशहूर मेकअप आर्टिस्ट सानिया शददपुरी के साथ परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए। 23 बार के विश्व चैंपियन 35 वर्षीय पंकज ने बुधवार को शादी की और उसकी जानकारी अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से माध्यम से दी। 
विज्ञापन


पंकज भारत के ही नहीं दुनिया के सबसे सफल बिलियर्ड्स और स्नूकर खिलाड़ी हैं। वह इकलौते ऐसे शख्स हैं, जिन्होंने बिलियर्ड्स और स्नूकर के सभी प्रारूपों में एशियन और वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप जीती है। वहीं उनकी पत्नी सानिया एक सेलेब्रिटी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट और हेयरस्टाइलिस्ट हैं। 




पुणे में जन्में पंकज ने बिलियर्ड्स और स्नूकर में भारत का परचम लहराया। इसके लिए उन्हें देश के कई प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कारों से नवाजा गया। उन्हें अब तक अर्जुन अवॉर्ड, पद्म भूषण, पद्म श्री और राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न से भी सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

देखें तस्वीरें
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national pankaj advani saniya shadadpuri

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कैपिटल परिसर में ट्रंप के समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प हो गई।
World

अमेरिका में बवाल: वाशिंगटन में 15 दिनों के लिए आपातकाल, हिंसा में चार लोगों की मौत

7 जनवरी 2021

विल पुकोवस्की और मार्नस लाबुशेन
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score: दोबारा शुरू हुआ मैच, बारिश के बाद सिडनी में धूप खिली

7 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
मैच से पहले भावुक सिराज
Cricket News

VIDEO: राष्ट्रगान सुनते ही रोने लगे मोहम्मद सिराज, क्यों छलके आंखों से आंसू?

7 जनवरी 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

7 जनवरी 2021

क्लेयर पोलोसाक
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच में रचा गया इतिहास, पुरुष टेस्ट मैच में पहली बार महिला अंपायर

7 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारत-नेपाल
India News

अगर नेपाल होता भारत का हिस्सा...तो जानिए फिर क्या-क्या हो सकता था

7 जनवरी 2021

बुलंदशहर पोषण पुनर्वास केंद्र के बाहर जमीन पर बैठा अपने कुपोषित बच्चे के साथ हेमंत
विशेष

बुलंदशहर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: बेटों का इलाज कराया...बेटियां कमजोर, फिर भी नहीं किया भर्ती

7 जनवरी 2021

पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख अजीत सिंह
Mau

लखनऊ हत्याकांड : अजीत सिंह हमेशा चलते थे बुलेट प्रूफ कार से, फिर भी हत्या...

7 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन
India News

किसान आंदोलनः ‘रफ्तार’ पर ‘ब्रेक’, ‘संयोग’ या ‘प्रयोग’

6 जनवरी 2021

सोने की तरह दमक रहा हिमालय
Dehradun

सोने की तरह दमक उठीं हिमालय की चोटियां, मौसम खुलते ही दिखा दिलकश नजारा, तस्वीरें... 

6 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X