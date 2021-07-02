COVID: 2022 कॉमनवेल्थ शूटिंग और तीरंदाजी चैंपियनशिप रद्द, भारत में होना था आयोजन

2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships Update:
After careful consideration of several factors, including the continued uncertainty created by the ongoing global pandemic, the Championships scheduled to take place in India has been cancelled.
Find out more ⬇️— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 2, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.