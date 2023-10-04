Notifications

Asian Games 2023: भारत ने पहली बार 70 से ज्यादा पदक जीते; जानें 1951 से लेकर अब तक; कब कितने पदक मिले

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हांगझोऊ Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 04 Oct 2023 11:43 AM IST
सार

भारत ने 2018 में इंडोनेशिया में हुए एशियाई खेलों में कुल 70 पदक जीते थे। यह अब तक का भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन था। इस बार भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने 11वें दिन की शुरुआत में ही 71वां पदक हासिल कर सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए।
 

India best Performance in asian games from 1951 to 2023 India has highest medal in 2023 with 71 medals
एशियाई खेलों में भारत पांच सबसे बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
2023 एशियाई खेलों में भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी है। 11वें दिन की सुबह भारत की झोली में दो पदक आए। पहला पदक 35 किलोमीटर दौड़ में था और दूसरा पदक तीरंदाजी में था। शुरुआती 10 दिन में 69 पदक हासिल करने वाले भारत ने 11वें दिन 71 का जादुई आंकड़ा छुआ और पुराने सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। एशियाई खेलों के इतिहास में यह भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है। इससे पहले कभी भी भारत ने एशियाई खेल में 71 पदक नहीं जीते थे। ज्योति सुरेखा और ओजस देवतले की जोड़ी ने मिश्रित तीरंदाजी प्रतिस्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक हासिल कर भारत को 71वां पदक दिलाया। आइए जानते हैं अब तक एशियाई खेलों में भारत का प्रदर्शन कैसा रहा है।

India best Performance in asian games from 1951 to 2023 India has highest medal in 2023 with 71 medals
एशियाई खेल 2023 पदक तालिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एशियाई खेलों की शुरुआत 1951 में हुई थी। दिल्ली में इसका आयोजन किया गया था और मेजबान भारत ने कुल 51 पदक जीते थे। इसमें 15 स्वर्ण, 16 रजत और 20 कांस्य पदक शामिल थे। पदक तालिका में भारत दूसरे स्थान पर था। हालांकि, इसके बाद भारत को 50 पदक हासिल करने के लिए 31 साल का इंतजार करना पड़ा। 1982 में नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने 13 स्वर्ण सहित 57 पदक जीते। 1954 में भारत ने कुल 17 और 1958 में सिर्फ 13 पदक जीते, जबकि 1951 में भारत ने 15 स्वर्ण जीते थे।

 
एशियाई खेलों में भारत का प्रदर्शन
साल स्वर्ण रजत कांस्य कुल पदक
1951  15 16 20 51
1954  5 4 8 17
1958 5 4 4 13
1962 10 13 10 33
1966 7 3 11 21
1970 6 9 10 25
1974 4 12 12 28
1978 11 11 6 28
1982 13 19 25 57
1986 5 9 23 37
1990 1 8 14 23
1994 4 3 16 23
1998 7 11 17 35
2002 11 12 13 36
2006 10 17 26 53
2010 14 17 34 65
2014 11 10 36 57
2018 16 23 31 70
2023 16 26 29 72*

1990 में ऐसा मौका भी आया, जब पदक तालिका में भारत शीर्ष 10 में भी नहीं था। इस साल भी भारत के पास सिर्फ 23 पदक थे। इसमें सिर्फ एक स्वर्ण पदक था। 1998 से भारत के प्रदर्शन में सुधार आया और 2006 में पहली बार भारत ने घर से बाहर 50 से ज्यादा पदक जीते। इसके बाद से भारत लगातार 50 से ज्यादा पदक जीतता आया है। 2010 में भारत ने 65 पदक जीते और सबसे ज्यादा पदकों का नया कीर्तिमान हासिल किया। 2018 में भारत ने इसे बेहतर किया और 70 पदक जीते। अब 2023 में भारत ने 71 से ज्यादा पदक हासिल कर लिए हैं और कई अन्य प्रतियोगिताओं में खिलाड़ी फाइनल में पहुंचकर पदक पक्का कर चुके हैं। ऐसे में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का सफलता की नई कहानी लिखना तय है। भारतीय एथलीट इस बार 100 पार का नारा लेकर हांगझोऊ रवाना हुए थे। ऐसे में सभी को इस साल भारत की झोली में 100 पदकों की उम्मीद है।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

