Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: india beat Canada by 7-3 at Ipoh

सुल्तान अजलान शाह कपः मनप्रीत की हैट्रिक से भारत की जीत, कनाडा को 7-3 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 05:33 PM IST
भारत बनाम कनाडा
भारत बनाम कनाडा - फोटो : pti
ख़बर सुनें
मनप्रीत सिंह की हैट्रिक गोल की बदौलत भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने बुधवार को सुल्तान अजलान शाह हॉकी कप में कनाडा को 7-3 से हरा दिया।
भारत की तरफ से मनप्रीत सिंह (20वें, 27वें और 29वें मिनट), वरुण कुमार (12वें मिनट), अमित रोहिदास (39वें मिनट), विवेक प्रसाद (55वें मिनट) और 58वें मिनट में निलकांत शर्मा ने निर्णायक गोल दागा और भारत को जीत दिलाई। 

बता दें कि भारत की यह टूर्नामेंट में चार मैचों में तीसरी जीत है। एक मैच ड्रॉ रहा था। इससे पहले भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने मंगलवार को मेजबान मलयेशिया को 4-2 से पराजित किया था।
 

sultan azlan shah cup india vs canada भारतीय हॉकी टीम भारत बनाम कनाडा सुल्तान अजलान शाह हॉकी कप
