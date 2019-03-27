FT: 🇨🇦 3-7 🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 27, 2019
Yet again, an all-round India managed to put up a sensational performance in the goal fest against Canada.#IndiaKaGame #SultanAzlanShahCup2019 pic.twitter.com/bBNV4AEGwb
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
सुमित कुमार के दो शानदार मैदानी गोल के दम पर भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने मंगलवार को सुल्तान अजलान शाह हॉकी कप में मेेजबान मलयेशिया को 4-2 से पराजित किया।
26 मार्च 2019