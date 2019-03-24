शहर चुनें

अजलान शाह कप: भारत-कोरिया के बीच मुकाबला 1-1 से ड्रॉ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 04:23 PM IST
indian hockey team
indian hockey team
ख़बर सुनें
अजलान शाह कप में भारत-कोरिया के बीच खेला गया रोमांचक मुकाबला 1-1 से ड्रॉ हो गया है। कोरिया ने मैच के आखिरी 30 सेकंड में मिले पेनल्टी कॉर्नर को गोल में कन्वर्ट कर अपने सिर से हार का संकट टाला और भारत से ड्रॉ मुकाबला खेला।
भारतीय हॉकी टीम के फॉरवर्ड प्लेयर मनदीप सिंह ने मैच के 28वें मिनट में गोल दागकर भारत को बढ़त दिलाई थी, जिसे टीम ने अंत तक बरकरार रखने की कोशिश की। लेकिन कोरिया ने आखिरी 30 सेकंड में मिले पेनल्टी कॉर्नर का फायदा उठाते हुए भारत के हाथ आई जीत छीन ली।।

azlan shah cup 2019 indian vs korea भारत बनाम कोरिया
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

