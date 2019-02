The @FIH_Hockey awards have been announced. The best players of 2018! 👇

🇧🇪 @ArthurVDoren - Male Player of the Year

🇳🇱 @Evadegoede - Female Player of the Year

🇬🇧 @MaddieHinch - Female Goalkeeper of the Year

🇧🇪 @vincvanasch21 - Male Goalkeeper of the Year pic.twitter.com/4oZYbnjjec