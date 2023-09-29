IND-W vs MAL-W Hockey Live: बड़ी जीत की ओर भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम, हाफ-टाइम तक मलयेशिया पर 5-0 की बढ़त बनाई

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
This is how the girls line up as #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 takes on Malaysia 🇲🇾 in their 2nd encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 29, 2023
📆 29th Sept 4:00 PM IST
📍Hangzhou, China.
📺 Streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/AtIYz69g5I
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed