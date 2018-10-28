शहर चुनें

'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hockey

एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: भारत और पाकिस्तान बने नंबर-1, बारिश से लगा फैंस को झटका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 12:25 AM IST
indvpak
indvpak
ख़बर सुनें
गत चैंपियन भारत और चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी हॉकी का फाइनल मुकाबला खराब मौसम के कारण रद्द कर दिया गया। जिसके कारण दोनों टीमों को संयुक्त रूप से विजेता घोषित कर दिया गया।
बता दें कि भारत ने शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों की स्वर्ण पदक विजेता जापान की टीम को 3-2 से हराकर एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी हॉकी के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। दूसरी तरफ से पाकिस्तान ने अन्य सेमीफाइनल में मलयेशिया को शूटआउट में 3-1 से पराजित किया कर फाइनल का सफर तय किया था। इस मुकाबले में निर्धारित समय तक दोनों टीमें 4-4 से बराबरी पर थीं।

गौरतलब है कि भारत ने मलयेशिया से गोलरहित ड्रॉ के अलावा अपने सारे मैच जीते हैं।
 

 

india vs pakistan asian champions trophy hockey final एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी हॉकी फाइनल भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
हॉकी इंडिया
Hockey

एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: जापान पर फिर बड़ी जीत के इरादे से उतरेगा भारत

गत चैंपियन भारत एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के सेमीफाइनल में शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों की चैंपियन टीम जापान का सामना करेगी तो उसका लक्ष्य एक बार फिर उपमहाद्वीप में अपना दबदबा कायम करने का होगा।

27 अक्टूबर 2018

India vs Malaysia match was draw in Asian Champions Trophy
Hockey

एशियन हॉकी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: मलयेशिया से ड्रॉ खेल सेमीफाइनल में भारत

24 अक्टूबर 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

'हॉकी इंडिया अपना दिल बड़ा करे, घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में स्टार खिलाड़ियों को खेलने की दे इजाजत'

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: भारत ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक, जापान को 9-0 से रौंदकर बनी नंबर-1

22 अक्टूबर 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भारत का चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से हाईवोल्टेज मुकाबला

20 अक्टूबर 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भारत का धमाकेदार आगाज, ओमान को 11-0 से रौंदा

19 अक्टूबर 2018

यूथ ओलंपिक्स में भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

यूथ ओलंपिक 2018 हॉकी: भारतीय पुरुष और महिला टीम ने हारकर भी रचा इतिहास, सिल्वर मेडल जीता

15 अक्टूबर 2018

indian hockey
Hockey

फाइनल में पहुंच चुके भारत को आखिरी मैच में ब्रिटेन के हाथों 2-3 से मिली मात

12 अक्टूबर 2018

ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY: India hockey team wants good start here
Hockey

एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: धमाकेदार आगाज चाहेगी भारतीय हॉकी टीम

17 अक्टूबर 2018

आकाश चिकते
Hockey

डोप नियमों का किया उल्लंघन, हॉकी गोलकीपर आकाश चिकते पर दो साल का प्रतिबंध

20 अक्टूबर 2018

