Former Villa and Cardiff midfielder Whittingham dies aged 35

कार्डिफ के पूर्व मिडफील्डर पीटर व्हीटिंगम का आकस्मिक निधन, 35 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 09:01 PM IST
पीटर व्हीटिंगम
पीटर व्हीटिंगम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पूर्व एस्टन विला और कार्डिफ के मिडफील्डर पीटर व्हीटिंगम का गुरुवार को 35 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि एक्सीडेंट की वजह से उनकी मृत्यु हुई है। खबरों के मुताबिक सिर में चोट लगने की वजह से वह सात मार्च से ही अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। 
कार्डिफ ने बयान जारही कर कहा, 'हम सब के लिए यह दुख की घड़ी है। हम उनके समर्थकों को सूचित करना चाहते हैं कि व्हीटिंगम का 35 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है। हम सब दुखी हैं।'
peter whittingham पीटर व्हीटिंगम cardiff midfielder whittingham

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

