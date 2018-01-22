Download App
बैडमिंटनः एक्सेलसन-इंतानोन ने जीता मलेशिया मास्‍टर्स बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 12:17 PM IST
Viktor Axelsen and Ratchanok Intanon win malaysia master badminton 2018
मलेशिया मास्‍टर्स
मौजूदा विश्व चैम्पियन डेनमॉर्क के विक्टर एक्सेलसन और थाईलैंड की रातचानोक इंतानोन ने मलेशिया मास्‍टर्स बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के पुरुष और महिला वर्ग का खिताब जीत लिया है। फाइनल मुकाबले में एक्सेलसन ने जापान के केंटा निशिमोटो को 1 घंटे 12 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में 21-13, 21-23, 21-18 से करारी मात दी। मुकाबले में केंटा ने डेनमार्क के खिलाड़ी को अच्छी चुनौती दी, लेकिन विक्टर जीत हासिल करने में सफल रहे।

 वहीं,  पूर्व वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन इंतानोन ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 ताई जु यिंग को हराया। इंतानोन ने एक घंटे पांच मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में यिंग को 21-16, 14-21, 24-22 से मात दी। जीतने के बाद एक्सेलसन ने कहा, 'मैं इस सप्ताह अच्छा खेला, लेकिन मैं ऑल इंग्लैंड टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा खेलना चाहता हूं।'
