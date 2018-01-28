अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   saina nehwal wins silver medal in indonesia masters

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स: साइना नेहवाल ने जीता सिल्वर मेडल, भावुक ट्वीट किया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:41 PM IST
saina nehwal wins silver medal in indonesia masters
साइना नेहवाल
भारत की स्टार महिला शटलर साइना नेहवाल का इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में शानदार सफर फाइनल में थम गया जब महिला सिंगल्स के फाइनल में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 चीनी ताइपे की ताई जू यिंग ने उन्हें मात दी। ताई जू यिंग इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स का खिताब जीतने वाली चीनी ताइपे की पहली महिला शटलर बन गईं हैं। यिंग ने रविवार को फाइनल मैच में साइना नेहवाल को सिर्फ 27 मिनट में 21-9, 21-13 से हरा दिया।

साइना ने एक साल के बाद किसी टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। उन्होंने आखिरी बार जनवरी 2017 में मलेशिया मास्टर्स के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। तब वह इस टूर्नामेंट की चैंपियन बनी थीं।

इस शिकस्त के साथ ही साइना का यिंग के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड 5-9 हो गया है। वर्ल्ड नंबर-12 नेहवाल का रिकॉर्ड यिंग के खिलाफ इसलिए निराशाजनक माना जा रहा है क्योंकि चीनी ताइपे शटलर के खिलाफ उनकी लगातार सातवीं हार है।

हालांकि, सिल्वर मेडल जीतने के बाद साइना ने ट्वीट करके अपने कोच को धन्यवाद दिया। साइना ने फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'पोडियम पर काफी समय के बाद खड़े होकर अच्छा लगा। आप सभी की शुभकामनाओं और समर्थन के लिए शुक्रिया। एक साल के बाद फाइनल मुकाबला खेला। बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिला। गोपीचंद सर और टीम का भी शुक्रियाअदा करना चाहती हूं। अब और कड़ी मेहनत करने की जरुरत है।'



RELATED

 
saina nehwal tai zu ying indonesia masters pv sindhu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan Secret Superstar box office collection day 9 in china
Bollywood

'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बन आमिर ने चीन में कर दिखाया कुछ ऐसा, आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

28 जनवरी 2018

hate story actresses urvashi rautela Paoli Dam Zareen Khan Surveen Chawla flop career
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी' ने इन 3 हीरोईनों की जिंदगी को किया 'बर्बाद', अब तेरा क्या होगा उर्वशी

28 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar and rajinikanth starrer 2.0 release date postpone again
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर बदली, रजनीकांत के फैंस को करना होगा इंतजार

28 जनवरी 2018

Sara Ali Khan tiny clutch priced 1 lakh rupees as costly Katrina Kaif red dress
Fashion street

सवा लाख का clutch पकड़े डिनर पर निकली सैफ अली खान की बेटी, इतने में कटरीना ने खरीद ली पूरी ड्रेस

28 जनवरी 2018

indian american personal assistant alleges harvey weinstein
Hollywood

2 साल तक हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर के यूज्ड कंडोम उठाती रही भारतीय मूल की महिला

28 जनवरी 2018

first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact
Predictions

साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, इन 4 राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

28 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 28th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों को नौकरी पाने के अच्छे योग है, जानें अपना राशिफल

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Saina enters finals of Indonesia Masters beating Ratchanok Intanon
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में साइना का जलवा जारी, सेमीफाइनल में थाईलैंड की शटलर को दी मात

घुटने में चोट से वापसी कर रही साइना ने रतचानोक इंतानोन को सेमीफाइनल में 21-19, 21-19 से मात दी।

28 जनवरी 2018

Viktor Axelsen and Ratchanok Intanon win malaysia master badminton 2018
Badminton

बैडमिंटनः एक्सेलसन-इंतानोन ने जीता मलेशिया मास्‍टर्स बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का खिताब

22 जनवरी 2018

Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with Karan Medappa
Badminton

2010 कॉमनवेल्थ गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अश्विनी पोनप्पा ने करण मेदप्पा को बनाया हमसफर

26 दिसंबर 2017

pbl awadhe warriors saina nehwal beats northeastern michelle li
Badminton

PBL: साइना और ली के बीच हुआ सांसें रोक देने वाला मुकाबला, अवध वॉरियर्स ने नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न को हराया

31 दिसंबर 2017

PV Sindhu toughest competetor than saina nehwal said Tai Tzu Ying
Badminton

ताई बोली, सिंधु के आगे कुछ नहीं हैं साइना नेहवाल

16 जनवरी 2018

B Sai Praneeth,Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy out of Malaysia Masters badminton 
Badminton

बी साई प्रणीत और अश्विनी-सिक्की की जोड़ी मलेशिया मास्टर्स से बाहर

18 जनवरी 2018

World Badminton Championship 2017 Women's Singles Final Nizomi Okuhara beat PV Sindhu
Badminton

रियो के सिल्वर को गोल्ड में नहीं बदल पाईं सिंधु, ओकुहारा ने दी मात 

28 अगस्त 2017

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस कारण पीएम मोदी ने की नीतीश कुमार की तारीफ

रविवार को 'मन की बात' में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिहार में बीते दिनों दहेज प्रथा के खिलाफ बनाई गई मानव श्रृंखला की जमकर तारीफ की। वहीं मन की बात में नरेंद्र मोदी ने पद्म पुरस्कार देने में बरती जा रही पारदर्शिता का जिक्र किया।

28 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 28 JANURARY 2018 2:37

कासगंज हिंसा में आरोपी के घर मिले पिस्टल, बम समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

28 जनवरी 2018

Rishi kapoor tweet about ipl 0:41

ऋषि कपूर ने इस बार ट्वीट कर IPL के लिए दे डाली सलाह

28 जनवरी 2018

glamourous daughters of famous villains of bollywood special story 1:43

देखिए खतरनाक खलनायकों की खूबसूरत बेटियां, इनका जलवा है जुदा

28 जनवरी 2018

Man dies in Mumbai’s hospital due to medical negligence 3:03

MRI मशीन में फंसकर युवक को मिली ऐसी मौत

28 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Saina enters finals of Indonesia Masters beating Ratchanok Intanon
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में साइना का जलवा जारी, सेमीफाइनल में थाईलैंड की शटलर को दी मात

28 जनवरी 2018

PV Sindhu toughest competetor than saina nehwal said Tai Tzu Ying
Badminton

ताई बोली, सिंधु के आगे कुछ नहीं हैं साइना नेहवाल

16 जनवरी 2018

pbl awadhe warriors saina nehwal beats northeastern michelle li
Badminton

PBL: साइना और ली के बीच हुआ सांसें रोक देने वाला मुकाबला, अवध वॉरियर्स ने नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न को हराया

31 दिसंबर 2017

saina nehwal is not happy with the busy bwf calender
Badminton

साइना नेहवाल बोली, BWF का व्यस्त कार्यक्रम शटलर्स के लिए उचित नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu and saina nehwal will face off in pbl 2017 opener
Badminton

PBL 2017: हाईवोल्टेज मैच में साइना और सिंधु एक-दूसरे पर करेंगी रफ्तार वाले अटैक

29 नवंबर 2017

World Badminton Championship: Social media reaction on PV Sindhu settles for silver
Badminton

हार कर भी जीतीं सिंधु, सोशल मीडिया में पढ़ें गए शान में कसीदे

26 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.