CWG 2018: पिता को नहीं मिली खेल गांव में एंट्री, भड़क गईं साइना और कर दिया कुछ ऐसा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 09:49 AM IST
साइना नेहवाल
साइना नेहवाल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स  शुरू होने से पहले भारत की स्टार महिला शटलर साइना नेहवाल को तगड़ा झटका लगा है। मेडल की दावेदार नेहवाल के पिता को खेल गांव में एंट्री नहीं मिली है, जिससे शटलर बहुत मायूस हैं और उन्हें अपना दुख बयां किया है।
2010 कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट साइना ने ट्विटर पर अपने दुख को शेयर किया है। उन्होंने एक के बाद एक लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए और पूरा खर्च देने के बाद बावजूद अपने पिता का नाम लिस्ट में नहीं होने पर दुख बयां किया। 

स्टार शटलर ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'यह देखकर आश्चर्यचकित हूं कि जब हमने कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के लिए भारत से शुरुआत की तो मेरे पिता का नाम टीम ऑफिशियल के रूप में पुष्टि की गई थी और मैंने इसका पूरा खर्च भी दिया था। मगर खेल गांव पहुंचने के बाद पता चला कि उनका नाम टीम अधिकारियों की लिस्ट में शामिल नहीं किया गया। वह मेरे साथ रुक भी नहीं सकते।'
 

 

साइना ने गुस्सा किस पर निकाला?
saina nehwal cwg 2018 commonwealth games cgf

