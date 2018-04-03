Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can’t even stay with me .— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
